The Coast News Group
A semi-truck crashed into a Starbucks in the early morning hours of May 7 in Oceanside. Courtesy photos
A semi-truck crashed into a Starbucks in the early morning hours of May 7 in Oceanside. Courtesy photos
CitiesCrimeCrimeNewsOceansideRegion

Two injured after semi-truck crashes into Oceanside Starbucks

by Samantha Nelson123

OCEANSIDE — A semi-truck slammed into a Starbucks early Wednesday morning, injuring the driver and a store employee and prompting a hazardous materials response and extended road closures, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:44 a.m. at 801 N. Coast Highway. When Oceanside Fire Department crews arrived, they found the truck had veered off the roadway and plowed into the building, causing “significant damage” and trapping the driver inside the cab, officials said.

Firefighters’ efforts to free the driver were delayed due to an electrical hazard. San Diego Gas & Electric responded and shut down the building’s power, allowing crews to safely extricate the driver.

Both the driver and a Starbucks employee were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials. Starbucks staff and nearby occupants were safely evacuated from the area.

Although no hazardous materials were confirmed to have spilled, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s hazardous materials team was consulted as a precaution due to concerns about a potential diesel fuel leak from the truck’s tanks.

The building was deemed temporarily unsafe and will remain closed pending a full structural evaluation, fire officials said. SDG&E shut down power in the area, and crews are working to restore service.

Traffic on Coast Highway near the crash site was expected to remain impacted for several hours, and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

“We are grateful that no serious injuries occurred, considering the scale of the incident,” the Oceanside Fire Department said in a statement. “The coordinated efforts of our crews, the Oceanside Police Department, and SDG&E ensured a rapid and safe response.”

The Oceanside Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

Leave a Comment