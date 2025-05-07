Two injured after semi-truck crashes into Oceanside Starbucks

OCEANSIDE — A semi-truck slammed into a Starbucks early Wednesday morning, injuring the driver and a store employee and prompting a hazardous materials response and extended road closures, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:44 a.m. at 801 N. Coast Highway. When Oceanside Fire Department crews arrived, they found the truck had veered off the roadway and plowed into the building, causing “significant damage” and trapping the driver inside the cab, officials said.

Firefighters’ efforts to free the driver were delayed due to an electrical hazard. San Diego Gas & Electric responded and shut down the building’s power, allowing crews to safely extricate the driver.

Both the driver and a Starbucks employee were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials. Starbucks staff and nearby occupants were safely evacuated from the area.

Although no hazardous materials were confirmed to have spilled, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s hazardous materials team was consulted as a precaution due to concerns about a potential diesel fuel leak from the truck’s tanks.

The building was deemed temporarily unsafe and will remain closed pending a full structural evaluation, fire officials said. SDG&E shut down power in the area, and crews are working to restore service.

Traffic on Coast Highway near the crash site was expected to remain impacted for several hours, and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

“We are grateful that no serious injuries occurred, considering the scale of the incident,” the Oceanside Fire Department said in a statement. “The coordinated efforts of our crews, the Oceanside Police Department, and SDG&E ensured a rapid and safe response.”

The Oceanside Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.