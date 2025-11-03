Solana Beach group to donate holiday baskets to seniors

SOLANA BEACH — Solana Beach Community Connections, a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization, invites the public to donate items and help identify lonely seniors who could use some holiday cheer.

The organization, which aids seniors by providing information, services and resources to Solana Beach seniors, will prepare holiday baskets to be distributed to “solo agers” who may be experiencing loneliness due to the death of a spouse or who have family members that live far away.

SBCC wants to identify adults living alone in Solana Beach who would appreciate and enjoy receiving a visit and a holiday basket. To help identify these recipients, email their names and contact information to [email protected].

SBCC is also collecting the following items to fill these baskets:

2026 calendar

Crossword and sudoku puzzles

Hot chocolate packets

Holiday mugs

Nightlights

Jar openers

Small packets of Kleenex tissues

Chapstick or lip balm

Body lotion

Dish towels

Eyeglass cleaner

Warm, non-slip socks

Pens (ballpoint or gel)

Post-it notes

Holiday chocolates or mints, and

Life Savers candy.

Donation items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays until Dec. 10 at Solana Beach City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101. City Hall is closed on alternate Fridays.

To donate money instead, send checks payable to Solana Beach Community Connections at P.O. Box 1723, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Write “Holiday Baskets” in the memo line.