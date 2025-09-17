Carlsbad officials advance ‘toothless’ e-bike age limit, question impact

CARLSBAD — The city’s Traffic Safety and Mobility Commission advanced a proposal Tuesday to set a minimum age of 12 for riding e-bikes under a new state pilot program, although members acknowledged the changes may do little to address the public’s broader safety concerns.

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the measure, part of the San Diego Electric Bicycle Safety Pilot Program, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law last September.

The program, which applies to Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, was established under Assembly Bill 2234, authored by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas), who represents a significant portion of coastal San Diego County, including the city of Carlsbad.

City Manager Geoff Patnoe said the pilot allows the state “to test a policy to determine feasibility and identify areas of success and potential issues before a more widespread implementation.”

If adopted, the city must first launch a 30-day public information campaign, followed by a 60-day warning period before full enforcement takes effect. Riders could have fines waived by completing an e-bike safety program within 120 days.

The program does not permit cities to set the age minimum higher or lower than 12 years old.

The pilot program is scheduled to expire in 2029.

Lt. Jason Arnotti of the Carlsbad Police Department said the program’s focus would be education, not punishment. Carlsbad is among the few cities in the state with officers certified by the League of American Bicyclists to provide safety training.

Arnotti added that while each case differs, “it would be more likely than not” the age minimum would be enforced as a secondary violation, rather than officers targeting young-looking riders.

Although the commission endorsed the policy, members questioned how effective it would be.

“I think we’re expecting way too much from this,” Commissioner Peter Penseyres said.

Police data showed riders under 18 accounted for 53% of 204 injury collisions since 2022. Another 5% involved riders who fled but were later identified as minors. Most incidents involved riders ages 12 to 17, while those under 12 represented only 4% of injury crashes.

Commissioner Steve Nicholes said he shared public frustration with e-bike safety but was “highly skeptical that implementing this rule is going to make a difference to the main problems.”

“I don’t see six year olds, eight year olds out there doing wheelies and trying to stand on their seats,” Nicholes said.

Commissioner Diane Proulx agreed that teenagers were largely responsible for many of the local concerns.

Commissioner Peter Kohl urged the council to “lobby the state legislature — tell them to step up, get a backbone and put some teeth into some of these bills.”

Commission Chair Josh Coelho called the rule “a toothless, bare minimum attempt at trying to solve a problem,” describing it as “kind of a Band-aid for a bullet hole” because “the kids that you see causing the problems are not in elementary school.”

Nathan Schmidt, the city’s transportation planning and mobility manager, said Strava data showed e-bike trips jumped from 20,974 in 2020 to 40,583 in 2021 and surpassed 60,000 trips annually in 2022 and 2023. Arnotti said the surge led to “a tipping point for our city and a catalyst for action” that prompted the August 2022 traffic state of emergency.

Before the meeting, the city received more than 500 emails, with 85% favoring a minimum age of 12 or higher. Schmidt cautioned that the responses were “not statistically representative and cannot be generalized to the entire population of Carlsbad within a defined margin of error.”

Most public speakers supported age limits, though one warned against overpolicing.

“As both a parent and community member, I believe this is a reasonable, common-sense measure to help keep our youngest riders safe,” said resident Christina McGoldrick. “Setting an age limit, paired with strong education and accountability measures, will help protect our children, improve public safety, and foster a culture of responsible riding in Carlsbad.”

The commission also suggested banning multiple riders on an e-bike if the operator is under 16, even when the bike is equipped with an extra seat or basket.

“E-bikes were not designed to be supplemental carpools for families,” Commissioner Tom Schuck said, noting frequent sightings of multiple teenagers riding together.

The panel also recommended the council consider banning Class 2 e-bikes, as Marin County has done, and press the state to adopt broader e-bike safety measures.

Over the past several years, e-bike collisions involving teenagers in the region have raised concerns about the need for stricter regulations.

In June 2023, San Dieguito Academy student Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman, 15, was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding an e-bike in Encinitas. Earlier that year, a 14-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by a car while riding her electric bicycle along Tamarack Avenue.

In September 2024, a teenager was hospitalized with severe injuries after being struck by a truck while riding an e-bike in a hit-and-run collision in San Marcos.