TrueCare expands healthcare services with new mobile clinic

SAN MARCOS — TrueCare has rolled out its new 26-foot mobile clinic to bring its healthcare services closer to patients throughout the region.

The new clinic is TrueCare’s third mobile unit. With their newly expanded fleet, the nonprofit community health center can extend its mobile medical and dental services to an additional 3,500 individuals each year.

The mobile fleet specifically caters to diverse groups, including underserved communities and those who are experiencing homelessness.

“Ensuring equitable access to quality health care has been a persistent challenge for families and individuals facing financial hardships, especially those affected by homelessness due to the housing crisis – a crisis that we’re all trying to combat,” said Michelle D. Gonzalez, president and CEO of TrueCare. “This new mobile unit helps us to address the critical needs of our communities, ensuring everyone can access health care.”

The new mobile clinic consists of one exam room, featuring a multifunctional chair that serves both medical and dental purposes, and is equipped to offer an array of health screenings and tests.

TrueCare’s new mobile unit will begin immediately filling a long-desired service at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Encinitas, forming a new partnership between the two organizations. It was the church’s goal to bring medical care on site for its parishioners and guests, who include low-income and homeless individuals.

The new mobile unit will visit the church parking lot every Saturday, alternating between offering medical and dental care.

“As a parish, we are committed to helping our neighbors and we want to do our part to reach people in need,” said Rev. Brenda Sol of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. “We have been searching for a way to fill the medical services gap our guests are experiencing, and we are grateful for this opportunity to partner with TrueCare to address their needs.”

In addition to running a food pantry on Thursdays, St. Andrew’s offers numerous services to its guests on Saturdays, including breakfast, showers, haircuts and clean clothing.

“Many of our guests are living out of their cars because of excessive medical expenses,” Sol said. “It’s a true blessing to be able to address this unmet need for care.”

TrueCare also partners with Brother Benno’s, San Diego Rescue Mission, Jewish Family Services and other nonprofit groups, school districts, agricultural nurseries, childcare center and after school programs throughout North San Diego and Riverside Counties to provide medical services through its mobile clinic fleet.

“As a physician serving patients on our mobile units, I am constantly reminded of the impact we can make in the lives of those challenged by tough times,” said Dr. Jorge Otanez, associate chief medical officer of TrueCare. “Our providers can ignite hope by restoring their wellbeing and mend their dignity. We value the opportunity to serve this population with quality, compassionate care outside of our clinic walls.”

For more information about TrueCare’s mobile clinics, call 760-566-1603 or visit https://truecare.org/wellness-services/mobile-wellness/.