Legal Notices, October 6, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider and introduce Ordinance 2023-12, establishing new speed limit on South Coast Highway 101. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2023-12 to reduce the speed limit along South Coast Highway 101 between D Street and J Street from 30 mph to 25 mph. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/ under Agendas and Webcasts by October 12, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on October 18, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Abraham Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer: (760) 633-2705 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023 CN 28078

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 19th day of October 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: GOODONYA Café; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004710-2021, USE-004712-2021, CDPNF-004711-2021; FILING DATE: July 20, 2021; APPLICANT: Kris Buchanan; LOCATION: 1051 South Coast Highway 101, Suite A & B (APNs: 258-312-09-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit for the expansion of an existing restaurant (GOODONYA) with alcohol service into the adjacent tenant space and enclosed patio and to allow for the sale of bottles of wine to-go. GOODONYA proposes to encompass the adjoining suite which includes both retail space and office space that will remain.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan- Commercial Mixed-1 (D-CM-1) Zone and in the First Street Corridor Subdistrict of the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301, which exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, licensing of private structures, and mechanical equipment, involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: The Captain; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004729-2021, SUB-004731-2021, DR-004730-2021, USE-006496-2023, and CDP-004732-2021, SIGN-006495-2023; FILING DATE: July 27, 2021; APPLICANT: RAF Pacifica Group; LOCATION: 158, 184, and 186 North Coast Highway 101 (APNs 256-392-06, 12, and 11) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Density Bonus Tentative Map (TMDB), Design Review Permit (DR), Major Use Permit Modification (MUPMOD), Coastal Development Permit (CDP), and Sign Program (SIGN) for the demolition of the existing development and construction of a new mixed-use development consisting of 45 residential condominium units (41 market rate and 4 very low-income units), and 14 commercial condominium units (1 restaurant, 7 retail, and 6 office units) within three two-story podium buildings on a two basement-level parking structure, and includes grading, streetscape improvements, and landscaping. The project also proposes a sign program for the development’s commercial component and rescindment of the existing use permit; ZONING/OVERLAY: N-CM-2 (North 101 Corridor Specific Plan) and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15332. Section 15332 exempts in-fill development. None of the exceptions listed in Section 15300.2 exist for the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Danna: (760) 633-2692 or [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: La Rue Twinhomes; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-005336-2022; DR-005337-2022; CDP-005338-2022 FILING DATE: April 20, 2022; APPLICANT: Bart Smith; LOCATION: 2143 Oxford Avenue (APNs: 260-404-09-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for demolition of an existing one-story duplex and detached four-car garage and construct two new attached single-family residences on two underlying legal lots. Each residence will include a basement, an attached two car garage, and an attached ADU on the first floor; ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) zoning district, Coastal Overlay Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, and the Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts a single-family residence and a secondary (accessory) dwelling unit in the residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Associate Planner (760) 633-2697 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council, on the above items, on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/06/2023 CN 28077

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/6, 10/20, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed Noon to 1:00pm) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1.PROJECT NAME: Jepsen ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006438-2023; FILING DATE: March 6, 2023; APPLICANT: Meaghan Lawler; LOCATION: 1193 Balour Dr (APN: 259-060-30-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a 414- square foot accessory dwelling unit over an existing garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 5 (R5) Zone, the Special Study Overlay, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Reb Batzel, Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2233 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Minardi ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006372-2023; FILING DATE: May 17, 2023; APPLICANT: Bart Smith; LOCATION: 267 Cerro Street (APN: 259-340-51-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new detached accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the single-family residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected]. 3. PROJECT NAME: McGrath House; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005577-2022; FILING DATE: August 17, 2022; APPLICANT: Rose McGrath and Michael Darling; LOCATION: Vacant Land (APN: 260-261-02-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a two-story single family residence with an attached three-car garage on an existing vacant lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303 (a), (d) and (i) which exempts the construction of a single-family residence, garage and utility extensions and street improvements to serve the construction. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner, 760-633-2703, [email protected]. 4. PROJECT NAME: Hoag ADUs; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006557-2023; FILING DATE: February 1, 2023; APPLICANT: Rich Anderson; LOCATION: 685 & 691 Requeza St (APN: 258-252-33); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of two 995-square foot detached accessory dwelling units on a property with an existing duplex; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R3) Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15268(a) which exempts ministerial projects. STAFF CONTACT: Reb Batzel, Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2233 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on the above items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/06/2023 CN 28076

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider and introduce Ordinance 2023-10, amending Chapters 14.06 (Definitions) and 14.44 (Speed Regulations) of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2023-10 to amend Title 14 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to update the business and residence districts criteria, and to list the downtown business district segments. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/ under Agendas and Webcasts by October 12, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on October 18, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Abraham Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer: (760) 633-2705 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023 CN 28070

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-459 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 1.20 – MEETINGS The proposed ordinance amends Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 1.20 which contains the rules and procedures for the conduct of meetings of the City Council, and all boards and commissions of the City of Carlsbad. The proposed changes reflect the input received from the City Council at its special meeting on June 1, 2023 including moving the appointments to boards and commissions to an earlier time on the City Council agenda and limiting the time for City Councilmembers’ final comments on an item to three minutes. Other amendments are designed to align Sections 1.20.010(D) and 1.20.220(B) with California Government Code sections 54957.9 and 54957.95, addressing the removal of individuals who disrupt City Council meetings. The proposed ordinance also amends Section 1.20.270 to make it consistent with a recent revision to California Government Code Section 36934, which allows the City Council to dispense with the titling or reading of an ordinance if the title is included on the published agenda and a copy of the full ordinance is made available to the public online and in print at the meeting prior to its introduction or passage. Additional amendments are proposed to ensure that the code reflects current practices. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 26th day of Sept. 2023, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder, Luna. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSTENTIONS: None. PUBLISH DATE: Oct. 6, 2023 City of Carlsbad | City Council 10/06/2023 CN 28062

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR MONITORING AND SERVICE OF FIRE AND SECURITY ALARM SYSTEMS Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Proposals (RFP) for: MONITORING AND SERVICE OF FIRE AND SECURITY ALARM SYSTEMS The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposer to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Proposers must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 to: PlanetBids. The City hereby notifies all potential Proposers that it will ensure that in any Contract issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Each prospective bidder is responsible for fully acquainting himself with the conditions of the work sites as well as those conditions relating to the work in order to fully understand the facilities, difficulties and restrictions which may impact the total and adequate completion of the work. All prospective bidders shall attend a mandatory job walk meeting scheduled for 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the Encinitas Civic Center, 505 S Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024. Failure to attend the mandatory job walk meeting shall result in disqualification. Please contact www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 09/29/2023, 10/06/2023 CN 28051

T.S. No. 109994-CA APN: 173-260-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/20/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0132274 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FELIPE CRUZ MORALES, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1044 OAK DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $223,384.38 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 109994-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 109994-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 940906_109994-CA 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023 CN 28061

T.S. No.: 23-29021 A.P.N.: 166-383-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/3/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: Antonio Ortega-Blas, an Unmarried Person Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 7/11/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0372697 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 1/15/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0032373 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 10/23/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $221,467.24 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3925 SCOTT DR OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 166-383-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-29021. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 758-8052, or visit this internet website www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-29021 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 09/19/2023 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 140 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director STOX 940859_23-29021 09/29/2023, 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023 CN 28042

T.S. No. 098759-CA APN: 223-701-16 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/20/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/14/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0596484 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RUEL BALLESTEROS, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2528 CORBEL WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $830,040.06 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 098759-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 098759-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 940814_098759-CA 09/29/2023, 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023 CN 28041

T.S. No.: 230419137 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 1344629102 Order No. 2295801CAD APN: 158-101-60-04 Property Address: 4208 Mission Ranch Way Oceanside, CA 92057 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 8/31/2021. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Vishal K. Shah, not personally but as Trustee on behalf of Vishal K. Shah Revocable Living Trust Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 9/3/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0629114 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/16/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $241,049.62 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4208 Mission Ranch Way Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 230419137. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 230419137 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 9/7/2023 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer 09/22/023, 09/29/2023 10/06/2023 CN 28018

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00042393-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sofia McAndrews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sofia McAndrews change to proposed name: Sofia Obligado. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/12/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28069

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF MELANIE ANN BACKOVICH also known as MELANIE A. BACKOVICH STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melanie Ann Backovich also known as Melanie A. Backovich died on June 21, 2023 (“Decedent”). The Decedent was the Settlor of the Robert G. Backovich and Melanie A. Backovich Family Trust dated 12/5/2005, as amended and restated. Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A., of Costa Mesa, California, serves as Successor Trustee. The Successor Trustee has the power to pay the outstanding debts of the Decedent from the trust property upon proper proof of the debts. In accordance with California Probate Code Sections 19050-19054, creditors of the Decedent must present claims for such debts to the trustee in writing within the four months after the first date of publication of this notice or, thirty (30) days after receipt of the actual notice if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable by the Successor Trustee. If a creditor fails to present such claims to the Successor Trustee within such prescribed time period, the creditor will be forever barred as against the Successor Trustee and the trust property. Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A. Successor Trustee of the Robert G. Backovich and Melanie A. Backovich Family Trust dated 12/05/2005, as amended and restated By: Brian J. Tingley, Trust Officer Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A. 611 Anton Boulevard, Suite 200 MC 4459 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Tel: (248) 732-6843 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28066

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOYCE GAMMON Case # 37-2023-00024561-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joyce Gammon. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Christina Kosik in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Christina Kosik be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 07, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste G2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28054

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/19/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Mike Reisner. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28046

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/19/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Michael G Gordon; Peter R Lemkin; Ashraf Michael. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28045

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold an auction to sell the goods stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/19/2023 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Elijah Varela; Rick Bucklew; Lucas Brasolin Facury; Maria Theresa Pangilinan. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details. 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28044

Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Posted By: Deborah Sue Hargis ® 2022 Dated this 19th day of September, 2023, regarding APN – 2051530400, which is commonly known in public records as 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad, California 92008, San Diego County Please take notice the following two actions Noticed herein 1) regarding DOC# 2005-0619053 DEED OF TRUST AND ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS recorded with the San Diego County Recorders office on July 25, 2005 8:00 AM, I, Deborah Sue Hargis, a living woman, did create a letter on May 25, 2023 rescinding my signature from this agreement then, mailed this letter via USPS registered mail to the entities known to have alleged they are a party to this agreement, with confirmed delivery; and, 2) regarding Deed recorded in San Diego County Recorder’s Office Fee number/Doc # 2005-0619051 on July 25, 2005 8:00 AM, I, Deborah Sue Hargis did also create and sign a letter dated June 4, 2023 titled, CERTIFICATE OF ACKNOWLEDGEMENT accepting the Deed to said property referenced above. Then, mailed this letter via USPS registered mail to the entities known to have alleged they are a party to this agreement with confirmed delivery. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28039

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00039802-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brie Nicol filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Reece Parker Lantz change to proposed name: Reece Parker Nicol. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/14/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28034

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00048395-CL-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VATCHE BALJIAN YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YAMAHA MOTOR FINANCE CORPORATION, U.S.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California North County Regional Center 325 South Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Drew A. Callahan 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, CA 92108 *** Telephone: 858.750.7600 Date: (Fecha), 12/05/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), E. Deavers, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28017

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00029050-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Winifred Joyce Sunshine filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Winifred Joyce Sunshine change to proposed name: Winnie Joyce Sunshine. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/13/2032 Peter F. Murray Judge of the Superior Court 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019054 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4NTENT. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 27956 N. Bay Rd., PO Box 3079, Lake Arrowhead CA 92352. Registrant Information: 1. Angela Michelle Rosenberg, 27956 N. Bay Rd., Lake Arrowhead CA 92352; 2. Marc Ethan Rosenberg, 27956 N. Bay Rd., Lake Arrowhead CA 92352. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/2018 S/Marc Rosenberg, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019226 Filed: Sep 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Bike Repair; B. Mobile Bike Repair North County. Located at: 285 Mission Villas Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Parker Lockheimer, 285 Mission Villas Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2023 S/Alex Parker Lockheimer, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019699 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oscar’s House and Office Cleaning LLC. Located at: 8461 Westmore Rd. #1, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oscar’s House and Office Cleaning LLC, 8461 Westmore Rd. #1, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2023 S/Midalia Hernandez, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28074

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9020167 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Reconciled Family Visitation Services. Located at: 248 Guajome St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/28/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9005345. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Lisa Marie Alcantara, 248 Guajome St., Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Lisa Marie Alcantara 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019942 Filed: Sep 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cali Bamboo LLC, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2023 S/Scott Alan Kramer, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018312 Filed: Sep 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B Field Games LLC. Located at: 2710 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. B Field Games LLC, 2710 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2023 S/William Gregory Barnes, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019266 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balboa Veterinary Hospital. Located at: 7931 Balboa Ave., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. Registrant Information: 1. VetCor of Sequoia LLC, 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Peter DeFeo, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019267 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Animal Hospital. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. Registrant Information: 1. VetCor of Sequoia LLC, 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Peter DeFeo, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019790 Filed: Sep 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neighborhood Skin Studio; B. The Neighborhood Skin Studio. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7215 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jasmine Elizabeth Snyder, 7215 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2023 S/Jasmine Elizabeth Snyder, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019542 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JLB Power Systems. Located at: 2103 S. El Camino Real St#105, Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604B El Camino Real St#122, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Telecom Battery Systems Inc., 2604B El Camino Real St#122, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/1998 S/Jo Ann J Dellaposta, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019874 Filed: Sep 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tight Nuts. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ECO Park Inc., 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/2018 S/Sang Hoon Park, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019697 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Aviation. Located at: 4060 Huerfano Ave. #234, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gaetano James Basile, 4060 Huerfano Ave. #234, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gaetano James Basile, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017926 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMM Colorworks Studio; B. Kate & Kaylee’s Creative Corner; C. Isidore’s Health; D. Nana’s Classroom Library & Stuff. Located at: 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathleen Myrl Markey, 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071; 2. Richard Lee Markey, 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2023 S/Kathleen Myrl Markey, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019747 Filed: Sep 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forte Holistic Therapies. Located at: 7130 Avenida Encinas #E200, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carla Andrea Ventin Pinto, 1349 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Simone Buonacorso, 3512 Voyager Cir., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Simone Buonacorso, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018234 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Rhythms; B. Special-TLC 4 Pets; C. Cynthia’s Fruitful Muffins. Located at: 3630 Caminito Cielo Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynthia Soltero, 3630 Caminito Cielo Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Soltero, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019664 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Care Maintenance. Located at: 624 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Darin Eric Taylor, 624 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2023 S/Darin E. Taylor, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019123 Filed: Sep 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Home Services; B. Marcon Construction Services; C. Marcon Decks & Patios. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcon Inc., 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/2023 S/Marvin Artiaga, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019473 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Estates Landscape LLC. Located at: 2039 Sequoia St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 801-92008, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Estates Landscape LLC, 2039 Sequoia St, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2023 S/Connor Briggs, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019398 Filed: Sep 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Sports Medicine & Rehab. Located at: 2111 S. El Camino Real #301, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leah Dale Johnson, 5316 Forecastle Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Leah Dale Johnson, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018006 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buena Vista Landscaping. Located at: 2116 Broadway, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. D’s Landscaping Inc., 2116 Broadway, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/2008 S/Daniel J. Di Mento, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019196 Filed: Sep 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P3 Educational Consulting. Located at: 3041 Glenbrook St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Peake Padgett, 3041 Glenbrook St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Peake Padgett, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018956 Filed: Sep 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProHomeUpgrades. Located at: 2522 W. Ranch St. #305, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Faruk Korqa, 2522 W. Ranch St. #305, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/13/2023 S/Faruk Korqa, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018806 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Numi Financial. Located at: 721 N. Vulcan Ave. #205, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A 202, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Stored Value Cards Inc., 721 N. Vulcan Ave. #205, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2013 S/Joann Torza, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019015 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant General Contractors. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc., 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2023 S/Scott R. Nelson, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28022

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9019014 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Grant General Contractors. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/22/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9020696. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc., 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Ross Corp Building & Development, 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Joint Venture. S/Scott R. Nelson, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019138 Filed: Sep 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Verve Plastic Surgery. Located at: 700 Garden View Ct. #208, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anshu Gupta MD A Professional Corporation, 2325 Galena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Anshu Gupta MD, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018849 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chunky Tacos. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Patricia Morales-Gomez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2023 S/Laura Patricia Morales-Gomez, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017382 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fully Promoted Carlsbad. Located at: 2205 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Custom Logo Embroidery Inc., 2205 Faraday Ave. #M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2018 S/Sandra Sapol, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018920 Filed: Sep 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Success Rentals Property Management. Located at: 15778 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 117, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Success Rentals Inc., 15778 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2023 S/Elizabeth B. Heller, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017932 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fork and Melon. Located at: 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2018 S/Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018836 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Biscotti Box. Located at: 4519 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Trevino, 4519 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2023 S/Elizabeth Trevino, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018726 Filed: Sep 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Chispa Farm. Located at: 16976 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Gerardo Alcaraz, 16976 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Gerardo Alcaraz, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017724 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orinda Investment Group LLC. Located at: 2130 Orinda Dr. #F, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Orinda Investment Group LLC, 2130 Orinda Dr. #F, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martin Cayetano Flores Piran, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018604 Filed: Sep 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pool Walkers Cleaning & Services; B. Pool Walkers. Located at: 326 Cole Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #285, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Slaughterconsulting Inc., 326 Cole Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Slaughter, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016712 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanchez Painting. Located at: 1336 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julio Sanchez, 1336 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julio Sanchez, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018264 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Tire Pro. Located at: 2615 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. State Street Tire & Auto, 2615 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Storms, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018445 Filed: Sep 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Sol Cleaning Services. Located at: 1360 E. Madison #29, El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elisabeth Acevedo, 1360 E. Madison Ave. #29, El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2017 S/Elisabeth Acevedo, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017829 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Does. Located at: 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 60370, San Diego CA 92116. Registrant Information: 1. Restore International, 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/24/2015 S/Jody Luke, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017094 Filed: Aug 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agrelo. Located at: 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ezequiel R. Cantoni, 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Jennifer Y. Cantoni, 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Y. Cantoni, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018299 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Real Estate. Located at: 12880 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #100 B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Sacred Living San Diego, 13400 Sabre Springs Pkwy #100, Rancho Bernardo CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jumpei Kontani, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017480 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karl Strauss Brewing Company San Marcos. Located at: 1293 Armorlite Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109. Registrant Information: 1. Associated Microbreweries LTD, 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109; 2. Associated Microbreweries Inc., 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matt Rattner, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017715 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerico’s LLC; B. Gerico’s Bar & Grill; C. Gerico’s Partnership; D. Koko Beach. Located at: 2885 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gerico’s LLC, 2885 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2022 S/Jeffrey King, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017761 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buy or Sell SoCal Homes. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaliente LLC, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyle P. Souza, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018140 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Vintana. Located at: 508 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Irish Galura Adams, 508 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Irish Galura Adams, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018153 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Products By T. And T. Located at: 6791 Palermi Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tonya Scranton, 6791 Palermi Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2023 S/Tonya Scranton, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27990