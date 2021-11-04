Local health care provider gets federal aid to help low-income patients

SAN MARCOS — A health care provider with multiple locations throughout North County recently received more than $1.2 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, funds it will use to modernize health centers and support underserved communities.

TrueCare, formerly called North County Health Services, has a total of 11 locations throughout North County and serves about 60,000 patients.

The money, courtesy of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will also help TrueCare provide treatment for urgent care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental services, chronic and long-term conditions, high-risk pregnancy, maternal health conditions, infectious disease and opioid dependency.

The FCC said TrueCare was selected because of “its focus on increasing access to comprehensive healthcare for low-income and underserved individuals.”

Briana Cardoza, chief business development officer for TrueCare, told The Coast News that 90% of its patients self-disclose as low-income.

“That is kind of the core to who we are as a health center. We’re the lifeline for serving many of our vulnerable families in the community and underserved. And we’ve been doing that for over 50 years,” Cardoza said.

“Specifically, TrueCare will be utilizing that funding to open up a new pediatric dental location in Oceanside,” Cardoza continued. “We’ll have additional access for dental services specifically for this community with an eye towards advancing equity, to ensure that anyone in the community has equal access to the services that they need and deserve.”

TrueCare is a part of Health Center Partners (HCP) of Southern California, an organization of health care providers. In total, 13 HCP members received $14.9 million in funding, along with Quality of Care recognitions.

TrueCare specifically was recognized as a Health Center Quality Leader for performing “best overall” in clinical quality performance — among all health centers in the United States, as well as for Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality; and for sustaining its designation as a patient-centered medical home.

“Quality, value-based care continues to be a top priority for HCP members,” said Lori N. Holeman, HCP board chair. “Both the awards and financial investment will allow us to further strengthen our offerings to patients in safety-net populations, closing quality gaps and raising care standards to enhance patient outcomes.”

The new pediatric dental location is expected to be open in early 2023.