Coast and Ranch Book Crawl draws hundreds to local bookstores

ENCINITAS — The third annual Coast and Ranch Book Crawl drew hundreds of readers to independent nonprofit bookstores across North County earlier this month, with organizers reporting a boost in sales during the weeklong event.

Held Feb. 7-14, the self-guided crawl invited participants to visit bookstores in Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Solana Beach, collecting stamps in a “passport” to become eligible for prizes donated by local businesses.

Event coordinator Diann Jewett said 264 people participated in this year’s crawl, including 120 visitors who completed stops at all four bookstores and qualified for prize drawings.

“We awarded the prizes, which were generously donated by businesses in each community,” Jewett said, noting contributions from Cardiff Bike Shop, Rancho Coastal Humane Society Thrift Store, Seaside Market, Oceanside Museum of Art, Versailles Cafe, Floral Palette, Solana Sumptuous Cookies, Carruth Cellars, Sisters Snack Shack, North Coast Repertory Theatre and the Rancho Santa Fe Book Cellar. Minuteman Press Encinitas donated printing for the event’s flyers and passports.

Organizers said the crawl attracted participants from across San Diego County while helping drive foot traffic and book sales at each location.

“We had people from all over the county participating,” Jewett said. “People bought books at all of the stores, which definitely boosted each store’s revenue during the week.”

Hosted by local Friends of the Library nonprofit groups, the annual event aims to promote reading and raise awareness of volunteer-run bookstores that support public libraries throughout the region.