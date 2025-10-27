The Coast News Group
Tri-City Healthcare District has agreed to partner with Sharp HealthCare. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. File photo by Samantha Nelson
Tri City fundraising gala to benefit ER, other critical services

by Samantha Nelson0

CARLSBAD — The Tri City Hospital Foundation is gearing up to host its Grand Gala fundraising effort on Nov. 15 at the Aviara Resort and Spa in Carlsbad.

The event, from 5 to 10 p.m. at 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, aims to raise funds for critical services at Tri City Medical Center, including the redesign of its emergency department, which has been planned for the past two years.

The evening will feature a dueling pianos show, a giving moment, a bourbon pull, and other entertainment. 

The goal is to raise $500,000.

Past gala events have brought in “significant community support,” according to the foundation. Sponsors and donors have helped fund projects such as new imaging suites, emergency care improvements, and expanded health programs. 

Jennifer Paroly, president and chief development officer of Tri City Hospital Foundation, is leading the event. She can be contacted at [email protected]Executive Assistant Deborah Trusty is also an event contact at 760-940-3370 or [email protected].

In other news, Tri City Medical Center recently earned the American Heart Association’s 2025 Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus award, along with recognition on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The hospital also remains a Joint Commission-certified Stroke Receiving Center through San Diego County EMS.

Tri City is currently on the road to financial recovery following its partnership with Sharp HealthCare earlier this year. Key components of the partnership include a long-term lease of the hospital, assumption of all Tri-City’s assets and liabilities, a capital commitment of at least $100 million to cover facility upgrades and strategic investments, and plans to implement Epic’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) system.

The deal could also reopen the hospital’s shuttered labor and delivery unit.

Samantha Nelson covers Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. She earned her journalism degree from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has previously reported for The Athens Messenger in Athens, Ohio, and USA Today in McLean, Virginia. For story tips and ideas, contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @samm1son

