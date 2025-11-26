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The installation of retroreflective traffic signal backplates aims to enhance driver visibility in San Marcos. Courtesy photo
The installation of retroreflective traffic signal backplates aims to enhance driver visibility in San Marcos. Courtesy photo
CitiesNewsRegionSan Marcos

Traffic signal update project continues in San Marcos

by Leo Place3067

SAN MARCOS — Crews are continuing work this week to update multiple traffic signals throughout San Marcos to improve driver visibility and safety.

The city is adding retroreflective backplates to traffic signals, which feature bright yellow borders that increase visibility at night and during power outages. 

Work kicked off on Oct. 22, starting with signals at 28 different intersections, including several along San Elijo Road, Rancho Santa Fe Road, Mission Road, Santa Fe Avenue, Woodward Street, and Nordahl Road.

Retroreflective traffic signal backplates increase visibility for drivers in San Marcos. Courtesy photo
The installation of retroreflective traffic signal backplates aims to increase visibility and improve overall safety for drivers in San Marcos. Courtesy photo

Traffic signal work this week takes place Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 1 across San Marcos. This includes updates to signals at the following intersections:

  • Twin Oaks Valley Road and Deer Springs Road,
  • Rose Ranch, Richland, and Borden roads,
  • Avenida Ricardo and Center Drive,
  • Woodland Parkway — intersections at Fulton Road and Rock Springs Road, 
  • Nordahl Road — intersections at Knob Hill Road, Avocado Way, Medical Center Way, Center Drive, (including turn into shopping center), and Montiel Road,
  • Mission Road — intersection at Barham Drive, and Bennett Avenue/Rancheros Drive,
  • Barham Drive — intersections at Woodland Parkway and the eastbound state Route 78 on ramp. 

“Minor traffic impacts are expected at each location while work is completed. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time and use caution when traveling through the areas,” the city said in a news release.

The city warned that work schedules are subject to change. Signal updates are expected to last into the new year.

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Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

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