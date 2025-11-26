Traffic signal update project continues in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — Crews are continuing work this week to update multiple traffic signals throughout San Marcos to improve driver visibility and safety.

The city is adding retroreflective backplates to traffic signals, which feature bright yellow borders that increase visibility at night and during power outages.

Work kicked off on Oct. 22, starting with signals at 28 different intersections, including several along San Elijo Road, Rancho Santa Fe Road, Mission Road, Santa Fe Avenue, Woodward Street, and Nordahl Road.

Traffic signal work this week takes place Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 1 across San Marcos. This includes updates to signals at the following intersections:

Twin Oaks Valley Road and Deer Springs Road,

Rose Ranch, Richland, and Borden roads,

Avenida Ricardo and Center Drive,

Woodland Parkway — intersections at Fulton Road and Rock Springs Road,

Nordahl Road — intersections at Knob Hill Road, Avocado Way, Medical Center Way, Center Drive, (including turn into shopping center), and Montiel Road,

Mission Road — intersection at Barham Drive, and Bennett Avenue/Rancheros Drive,

Barham Drive — intersections at Woodland Parkway and the eastbound state Route 78 on ramp.

“Minor traffic impacts are expected at each location while work is completed. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time and use caution when traveling through the areas,” the city said in a news release.

The city warned that work schedules are subject to change. Signal updates are expected to last into the new year.