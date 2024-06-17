Torrey Pines student, 17, struck, killed by train in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old boy struck and killed by a train in Sorrento Valley last week has been identified as Torrey Pines High School student Alex Segal.

The fatal collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on June 14 near the intersection of Sorrento Valley Road and Sorrento Valley Boulevard, where Segal and two other young men were riding their bikes.

According to witnesses, the three boys stopped at the tracks while waiting for the northbound Amtrak train to pass. Segal then crossed the tracks on his bike without realizing that there was also a southbound Amtrak train incoming. He was struck and did not survive his injuries.

The two other young men were not injured, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Segal played soccer on the men’s junior varsity team at Torrey Pines, according to the team’s website. In an email to Torrey Pines families on Saturday, principal Rob Coppo confirmed that Segal had died in the accident and said the San Dieguito Union High School District is providing resources to students.

“I know we are all deeply saddened by this loss, and we send our condolences to the student’s family and friends,” Coppo said. “As you can imagine, the family involved in this tragic accident is going through an extremely difficult time right now. The family is asking that we respect their privacy at this time.”

A few days before the collision, Segal posted on his LinkedIn page that he was starting a summer internship at an insurance company.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit is investigating the collision, which occurred along a North County Transit District route.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.