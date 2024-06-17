Former Angels’ Player In Hot Water With MLB Over Alleged Betting Scandal

California is one state that is especially strict when it comes to gambling. Residents who want to gamble online need to use offshore sites in order to stay on the right side of the law. The most popular gambling sites reviewed for California’s players are big on security, offer round-the-clock customer service, and even accept cryptocurrency as payment, according to gambling expert, Johnathan Askew.

Sports betting is another gambling activity that isn’t legal in the state. Someone might have wanted to warn former Los Angeles Angels’ player David Fletcher, who, just this month, ignited a scandal within Major League Baseball (MLB) that reignited concerns about illegal sports betting in California.

Fletcher found himself under investigation by the league for alleged connections to an illicit gambling ring. This news follows on from charges brought against Brandon McNulty. McNulty is the former interpreter for Angels Shohei Ohtani and has been accused of stealing what amounts to millions of dollars from the superstar player.

McNulty allegedly funneled the stolen funds to an illegal bookmaker who was suspected of handling bets for both McNulty and Fletcher. While it’s important to note that, at present, the degree of Fletcher’s involvement remains unclear, the incident shows, quite clearly, the draw of professional athletes to the allure of gambling, especially those with substantial incomes and a competitive mindset.

It’s impossible to say if McNulty would have pursued legal avenues of gambling had it been legal in California, but it does raise the question about the benefits a potential change in the law could bring.

The potential legalization of sports betting in California would – potentially, of course – herald a new era of economic growth and entertainment for the state. With close to 40 million citizens, many of which are passionate about sports culture, California could have the potential to become a leading player in national sports betting.

If legalized, sports betting would generate a substantial influx of tax revenue. Conservative estimates acknowledge that the state would be looking at at least $500 million in tax revenue each year, while more ambitious guesstimates suggest a figure closer to $3 billion. Following the example of states where either/both traditional and online gambling is legal, this windfall of taxation would be invested into the state in areas like education, infrastructure development, and public health.

Any legalization of sports betting would also spark job creation in various sectors. The establishment of sportsbooks (whether online, in physical locations, or both), would necessitate the hiring of local staff, boosting employment opportunities. The increased demand for sports content and analysis would also benefit Hollywood media companies, creating more jobs for journalists, broadcasters, and other content creators.

The economic implications aside, however, legal sports betting would offer a safer and more regulated environment for consumers. By introducing strict regulations alongside its legalization, the state would ensure fair play, consumer protection, and responsible gambling practices, mitigating the risks associated with illegal betting operations.

In regards to the accusations by the MBA against David Fletcher, the 29-year-old has, so far, refused to comment.