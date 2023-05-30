Ting Internet expands service to south Carlsbad neighborhoods

After coming to Encinitas, Ting Internet has expanded to offer fiber internet in several neighborhoods located in south Carlsbad.

Ting Internet, a subsidiary of the Canadian-American telecommunications company Tucows Inc., is an internet provider offering service in 13 cities across the United States. In North County San Diego, Ting services the cities of Solana Beach and Encinitas.

Employees and company executives celebrated the company’s expansion into Carlsbad with a “lighting” ceremony on May 5 at Stagecoach Community Park.

“Ting is excited to now offer fast, reliable fiber internet to Carlsbad as we light our first neighborhood,” said Jennifer Lasky, Ting’s senior field marketing manager. “As a local resident myself, I’m proud to be a part of a different kind of internet provider that is committed to our community for the long term and look forward to continuing to support the community as we expand across Carlsbad. Just wait until you see the difference fiber internet makes.”

Since coming to Carlsbad, Ting has partnered with a number of organizations in Carlsbad to support various community initiatives, including LabRats, a local nonprofit that focuses on STEAM education for underprivileged youth in the San Diego area.

Ting has collaborated with the nonprofit for the past two years and recently helped to open a STEAM education classroom in Carlsbad to serve and educate the local community.

“Ting is excited to begin lighting Carlsbad, bringing our fast, reliable fiber internet to this community,” said Maja Jeremic, Community Engagement & Public Affairs Manager for California at Ting. “At Ting, we see ourselves as a long-term community member, so we take a lot of pride in supporting the local events and initiatives that make each of our towns so special.”

Ting’s fiber internet will continue to roll out over the next five years as Ting’s operations expand from the Encinitas market with its network build partner, Ubiquity. When complete, the network expects to be able to serve over 38,000 addresses across the entire Carlsbad community, the company said.

The internet provider joins several other companies in the San Diego area, including AT&T, Spectrum, Cox, Viasat and Hughes Net.

Residents in Carlsbad can visit ting.com/carlsbad to find more information on availability and search for their addresses. Customers who have signed up or registered to pre-order Ting Internet can also get unlimited Ting Mobile for $10 per month.