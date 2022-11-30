LabRats to open new STEM Discovery Center in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — With support from amazing community partners like Ting Internet, LabRats San Diego is set to open its very own STEM Discovery Center classroom in Carlsbad early next year.

LabRats San Diego is a non-profit organization that specializes in providing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) enrichment education opportunities for students from TK to 8th grade throughout San Diego County. The non-profit also offers STEM work and teaching opportunities for high school students as well.

Using its very own mobile labs, LabRats has been traveling to schools and other learning centers all over San Diego. Three courses are offered based on grade levels K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 that cover a wide variety of topics from physical and life sciences to STEM topics of the future such as coding, robotics and forensics.

All of LabRats’ coursework meets the Next Generation Science Standards, which are content standards that set the expectations for what students in grades K-12 should know and be able to do. These standards were developed by states to improve science education in schools.

LabRats’ mission is to provide high-quality STEM enrichment education to all and especially those in need.

Ting Internet has helped LabRats bring its STEM courses to schools across San Diego County since the high speed fiber internet provider became a presenting sponsor of the non-profit in 2021. Ting’s presence has grown in the coastal parts of North County in recent years, and with its growing presence the company also looks forward to investing in community growth.

The Ting Team highlighted how its community goals include helping LabRats spread STEM education across San Diego County with mobile labs as well as the opening of the new STEM Discovery Center classroom in January.

“Ting believes deeply in giving back to our communities, which is why we are so proud to partner with LabRats,” the Ting Team said in a statement. “Since becoming a presenting sponsor in 2021, Ting and LabRats have helped to open STEM mobile labs, create a STEM discovery classroom and provide over 2,000 scholarships.”

Ting also praised LabRats for its mission to provide access to STEM education to all students.

“LabRats has been a place of connection and learning for youth in the North Coastal San Diego community,” according to the Ting Team. “Like Ting, they value the importance of equal opportunity in accessing education and aim to leave our communities better than we found it. We are thrilled to continue to support them and their initiatives in 2023.”

LabRats San Diego is incredibly grateful to Ting Internet for the support the high speed internet provider has given so far and now in the future.

“2023 will be a big year and Ting’s support will be paramount in what LabRats aims to accomplish,” according to LabRats Executive Director Jason Merrill.

For more information on the new discovery center or any of LabRats’ STEM endeavors, please visit www.sdlabrats.org, contact via email [email protected] or call 760-450-4717.