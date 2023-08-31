Three teenage girls face possible charges over Escondido school bus brawl

ESCONDIDO — Three 14-year-old girls who attend San Pasqual High School face possible criminal charges over a dispute during which they allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old school bus driver, authorities reported today.

The events that led to the alleged violence began about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when students of the Escondido secondary school started creating a disturbance while riding the bus following the conclusion of classes for the day, according to police.

The driver responded to the disorder by pulling over and calling his supervisor, after which the disruptive youths tried to get off the bus, police said. When the driver blocked their way by standing in the doorway, a hostile standoff ensued.

Video obtained by News Flash Media shows an elderly bus driver being assaulted by a group of teens outside of a high school in #Escondido Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at a bus stop in front of San Pasqual High School sometime after classes had concluded for the day: pic.twitter.com/u1RbnYwfse — News Flash Media (@NewsFlashSD) August 31, 2023

The driver eventually let the youths get off the bus but pushed a student as she and her companions walked by, according to police. One of the girls then allegedly punched the man, knocking him to the ground, and continued attacking him with at least one of her friends joining in.

The fracas ended when a male student and a security guard moved in and pulled away the girls, who then fled, police said.

The driver reported no injuries from the scuffle.

The Escondido Police Department is looking into whether to seek criminal sanctions against the students who allegedly attacked the driver, according to EPD public affairs. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for possible filing of charges in juvenile court.

The names of the suspects were withheld because they are minors.

