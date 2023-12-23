Three minors with ghost guns arrested in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — Three juveniles were arrested in San Marcos in the past two weeks for possessing ghost guns, according to the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station.

Ghost guns are illegal, unserialized firearms that can be bought, often online, without a background check.

The first arrest happened Dec. 13 in the 1600 block of Grandon Avenue, after a 16-year-old male threw a loaded, unserialized firearm into the bushes and tried to flee from deputies before being safely taken into custody.

Another 16-year-old male was arrested on Dec. 14, after deputies approached a group of juveniles in the 300 block of Autumn Drive. One male was seen dropping an unserialized ghost gun into a bush and was later detained by deputies.

On Dec. 21, deputies approached another group of juveniles near the San Marcos Civic Center along Civic Center Drive. A 17-year-old male threw a loaded, unserialized ghost gun onto the train tracks as deputies closed in and was arrested.

All three juveniles are facing various firearm charges and were booked into Juvenile Hall, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Officials said they cannot release any more information because the suspects are minors.