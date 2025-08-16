Three hospitalized after traffic crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — An early morning traffic crash between a car and a motorcycle in Oceanside today sent three people to a hospital, police said.

The collision occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday when a Volkswagen Beetle traveling northbound on Douglas Drive was struck on the driver’s side by a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on Mission Avenue, according to spokeswoman Gina Avalos of the Oceanside Police Department.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist and his 23-year-old female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. The driver was rushed to a hospital with major injuries, while the passenger was hospitalized with moderate injuries, Avalos said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old Oceanside resident, sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalized. She was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, Avalos said.

While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary findings indicate alcohol consumption by the motorcycle driver may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and was conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to contact Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.