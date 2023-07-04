Three arrested, officer bit in harbor standoff

OCEANSIDE – Three people were arrested in the Oceanside Harbor on July 2 after one of the suspects bit a police officer.

The Oceanside Police Department responded to the area of Harbor Drive and North Pacific Street around 4:06 p.m. to help the California Highway Patrol locate a suspect in a vehicle involved in brandishing a firearm at another driver on Interstate 5 just north of Oceanside.

According to Oceanside Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza, police conducted a high-risk vehicle stop once the suspect vehicle was located in the 1300 block of North Harbor Drive. Three people and “several dogs” were in the car.

Oceanside Police called in its armored rescue vehicle and additional officers to the scene, Atenza said, due to the uncooperative occupants who were believed to be armed. The additional officers also kept a large crowd of beachgoers gathering nearby away from the scene.

Police spoke with the occupants, who eventually exited the vehicle but remained uncooperative. After nearly 50 minutes, all three occupants were takencal into custody.

A firearm was not found during a search of the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol took custody of the driver, currently unidentified by authorities, on unknown charges.

Oceanside Police arrested Dalia Salgado, 30, of Los Angeles for suspicion of mayhem and resisting arrest, and Angel Roybal, 36, of Los Angeles for suspicion of resisting arrest. Both suspects were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

During the arrests, one of the suspects bit an officer, who suffered minor injuries. Police did not specify which suspect bit the officer.

The dogs in the vehicle were recovered and placed in the care of the San Diego Humane Society.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Oceanside Police at 760-435-4900.