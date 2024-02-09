Three arrested in Fallbrook drug investigation

FALLBROOK – Three people were in custody Friday in an ongoing drug investigation in Fallbrook, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation Crime Suppression Team developed information about a house that was possibly involved in selling drugs, SDCSD Deputy Michael Estes said.

“Through the Crime Suppression Team’s investigation, enough evidence for a search warrant was obtained,” the deputy said. “The search warrant was served at a house in the 2700 block of Los Alisos Drive on Wednesday just before 6 a.m.”

The following items were seized from the home:

– Two ghost guns, which are untraceable firearms without serial numbers;

– One 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun;

– One handgun;

– More than 1,300 rounds of ammunition;

– Handgun magazines;

– More than five pounds of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamines and Fentanyl.

Ethan Altshul, Ryan Furr, and Cole Nixon were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of possessing drugs for sales, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition, Estes said.