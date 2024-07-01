The risks of not showing up

Regular readers know I hire one intern annually to help with writing and research projects.

So it was no surprise to hear from a USD professor recommending one of his students.

His introductory email said, “I know several marketing people here in San Diego, but one of the most connected and by far the most unique is Rob!! NO ONE knows branding better than Rob!!”

He supplemented this high praise by describing his student as “one of my best students at USD who wants to learn as much as he can about marketing!!”

Sounds like a good match, right?

Only I never heard from this student. When I saw the good professor a week later, I mentioned the student’s silence and he was understandably horrified. He sent a follow-up note to the student…and still nothing.

Trying to be generous, my initial thought was that graduation ceremonies had gotten in the way. Only USD’s commencement was in late May, so that’s off the table.

At this point I’m left curious about what happened. However, I’m less than impressed. And in the interim, I’ve put my intern into place for the coming year, and the opportunity has come and gone.

I recognize that not everyone follows the news as assiduously as I do, so this newly minted worker bee may have missed the memo that today’s marketplace is tougher than it was two years ago.

Translation: Assuming a job or a client will just be there waiting for whenever you’re ready to contact them is both foolish and short-sighted.

And while I greatly appreciate my friend’s proactive efforts on my (and his student’s) behalf, he’s probably feeling this student’s inactivity reflects poorly on him.

It doesn’t.

Admittedly, I won’t be extending myself much assisting this student, but offer him this advice. Regardless of what field you eventually end up in, recognize that you’re always going to be needing to sell yourself.

As Woody Allen sagely noted, “Just showing up is half the battle.” Meaning your failure to even acknowledge the efforts of two more seasoned professionals on your behalf minimized your chances of success in this instance.

However, as my father used to say, “It costs you to learn.” I’m hoping the lesson you’ll learn is worth the price you’ve paid.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

