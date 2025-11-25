The power that sustains life: Love, consciousness and the path to inner freedom

Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a three-part Coast News series on themes from Dietmar Rothe’s “Evolving with the Infinite on Wings of Love, Wisdom and Logic.”

In the first installment we explored the idea that human life is more than a physical event. Dietmar Rothe describes every person as a spirit choosing to experience growth through a physical lifetime. That idea sets the foundation, but it naturally raises the next question. If life is a spiritual journey, what is the actual force that drives it forward.

For Rothe, that force is Love. Not affection, not romance, not sentiment, but Love as a spiritual power that holds life together. In his writing, Love is not an emotion that rises and falls with circumstance. It is an absolute and permanent reality that belongs to the spirit and expresses itself in every form of life. To understand human evolution, he says, we must start there.

Love as the core structure of existence

Rothe draws a clear distinction between everyday emotional love and the deeper Love that originates in the spiritual realm. He describes it as pure, unconditional and free of judgment. It requires nothing in return. It simply is. This Love may express itself through emotions, but it is not emotional at its source.

He adds an important distinction that underlies his entire approach. Every human has two levels of consciousness, a physical awareness that operates through the brain and ends at death, and an eternal spiritual consciousness that is the true self. The physical mind interprets the world through the senses, but the spiritual consciousness perceives truth directly. It is this deeper consciousness, he says, that experiences and expresses Love in its pure form.

He quotes ancient teachings that say Love never needs to forgive because it never judges in the first place. It is gentle and strong at the same time. It cannot be destroyed. It is the foundation of harmony, beauty and inner joy. And because it is spiritual, it is accessible to every person regardless of culture, belief system or background.

Fear, he adds, is the great disruptor of Love. Fear constricts. Fear divides. Fear narrows the field of awareness and keeps people trapped in reactive thoughts and defensive habits. Courage is valuable, but courage alone does not dissolve fear. Only spiritual growth does that. Love expands consciousness. Fear collapses it. Every human life is shaped by whichever one we allow to guide our decisions.

Compassion: Love in action

If Love is a spiritual state of being, compassion is the form it takes in the world. Rothe sees compassion as the highest expression of Love because it involves both intention and action. It moves beyond empathy. Feeling concern for someone is not enough. Compassion requires a willingness to relieve suffering where we can, without judgment and without asking whether someone deserves our kindness.

Many spiritual teachers are quoted in this part of his work. The Buddha, Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama, Schopenhauer and others all point toward compassion as the center of moral life. Rothe agrees, but he makes an additional point. Compassion is most authentic when it is not rooted in guilt, obligation or moral superiority. The motive must be simple. The desire to serve another person’s highest good.

He also draws a careful distinction between compassion and mercy. Mercy assumes the option to harm or withhold and then chooses not to. Compassion, by contrast, never considers harm in the first place. It arises from a consciousness that sees all beings as expressions of the same Spirit.

Healing and the energy of consciousness

Rothe devotes significant attention to the idea of spiritual healing. To him, healing is not the manipulation of physical forces but the alignment of spiritual ones. Every person carries within them a unique spiritual frequency. A healer must access their own spiritual consciousness, quiet the mind and match their frequency to the one seeking help.

In his description, healing is not supernatural. It is a natural interaction between two beings who resonate at complementary levels of consciousness. When both are aligned with the deeper spiritual field of Creation, life energy flows more efficiently and pain or disharmony can be relieved. The process is guided by compassion and carried by Love. Rothe is careful to say that this is not a replacement for medical care, but a different layer of healing that works in harmony with it.

Joy and how pleasure and meaning differ

One of the more compelling distinctions in Rothe’s book is the difference between happiness and joy. Happiness is tied to conditions. It can be won or lost. Joy, he says, is an inner state produced by spiritual harmony. It does not depend on circumstance. It grows when we live with integrity, act with compassion and align our lives with truth.

A pig in the mud might be perfectly happy, he writes, but it is not living in joy. The difference matters because so many people chase happiness while neglecting the deeper joy that springs from inner peace and meaningful relationships.

Importance of self work

Rothe is open about his own journey. It was not until mid life that he began asking the deeper questions. His scientific background could not answer the emotional and spiritual issues he was wrestling with. Through personal loss, love, introspection and study, he began to understand that wisdom requires inner work. He mapped out a sequence of qualities he believed were essential for growth. Integrity, fearlessness, compassion, Love and truth. These qualities build on one another and form the backbone of spiritual maturity.

Where to find the book

“Evolving with the Infinite on Wings of Love, Wisdom and Logic” is available at SoulScape in Encinitas and on Amazon.

Dietmar Rothe is a North County scientist, philosopher and spiritual researcher. His work bridges physics, metaphysics and ancient wisdom traditions. He has devoted his life to exploring the nature of consciousness and the evolution of the human spirit. Reach him at [email protected]