The backbone of California’s digital future: How Cox keeps the region moving forward

In communities throughout California, connectivity is quietly powering every corner of life — from college students logging into virtual classrooms, small businesses serving their communities; folks leaping into entrepreneurship, and families streaming content in the suburbs. From the coastlines of San Diego and Orange County to the rolling valleys of Santa Barbara, each of these stories represents a tiny universe orbiting in our collective one. And at the heart of all this activity is a broadband foundation built by Cox Communications.

A longstanding partner to California communities, Cox built a network that has evolved with the state and continuously invests in network technology to meet new demands.

Modernizing the Network for Today and Tomorrow

As Cox’s business expanded to include telephone and internet connectivity, it committed itself to long-term infrastructure growth and community presence. Over the past decade alone, Cox has invested more than $15 billion across its footprint—including major investment in California’s regional markets.

That scale of investment means that homes and businesses across California were not stuck in the past. Our commercial business unit, Cox Business, partners with businesses statewide to deliver fiber connectivity, voice, security, and managed services that drive growth and innovation. From the high-tech hospitality experiences at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego to fiber-powered business campuses in Irvine and community hubs in Santa Barbara County, Cox continues to enable Californians to imagine the unimaginable. All of this translates into greater connectivity, better Wi-Fi performance, and a strong foundation for whatever comes next.

Closing the Gap for Every Household

Speed and capacity are important, but they alone don’t tell the full story. Cox Communications keeps its founder’s values at its core today. James M. Cox believed in the power and importance of education—and today, that means not just giving back to the communities it serves but working toward digital opportunity and access.

Cox has invested millions of dollars into bridging the digital divide and developed its groundbreaking affordability programs to ensure everyone has access to home internet. Further, with the launch of Cox Mobile, current internet customers were given the opportunity to bundle services and save money in a challenging economic climate.

Across California, those efforts are visible in every region:

• Tens of thousands of families statewide have been connected through Connect2Compete, giving K–12 students reliable home internet for as low as $9.95 per month.

• The ConnectAssist program supports low-income households—including seniors, veterans, and individuals on federal aid—at $30 per month, helping ensure essential access to telehealth, remote work, and education.

• Partnerships with nonprofit organizations, from Computers2Kids to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and Girls, Inc of Greater Santa Barbara County, extend that effort even further by pairing affordable devices with training that empowers lifelong connection.

Through its affordability programs, outreach, and targeted network buildouts, Cox is helping more households across the Golden State gain reliable broadband—so students can log in for class, people entering the workforce can access the job market, older adults can attend telehealth appointments, and families can stay connected across generations.

A network built for California

With its coastlines, inland valleys, dense urban environments, rural farming communities, and everything in between, California’s geography is as varied as its people. This requires a network that can flex and perform in every setting. Whether it’s delivering multi-gig speeds to high-demand households, reaching neighborhoods in need of modernization, or expanding to areas that were previously not served, Cox’s investment ensures the infrastructure is present and capable.

For California, Cox’s network serves as both backbone and bridge—connecting all of us to opportunity. The end result is not an endpoint, but another step in the journey forward—one that includes even better connectivity, expansive opportunity, and greater readiness for what’s next.

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