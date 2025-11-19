Discovering style and purpose at TERI Inspired Resale in Oceanside

Tucked in a shopping center on El Camino Real and Mission Avenue, TERI Inspired Resale is far more than a neighborhood thrift shop—it’s a cornerstone of community impact, sustainability, and empowerment. Shoppers may walk in looking for a great deal on clothing, furniture, or housewares, but they leave knowing they’ve supported something much bigger. Every purchase at this bright, carefully curated thrift store directly benefits TERI (Training, Education & Resource Institute), a local nonprofit providing lifelong learning, specialized services, and family support for individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For 45 years, TERI has served children, adults, and seniors through 20-plus programs that impact over 900 families annually. While most of its core work is funded through public systems, TERI must raise nearly $1.5 million each year to sustain its highest-quality, evidence-based services. That’s where TERI’s social enterprises—including Inspired Resale—play an essential role.

What makes this Oceanside store truly special is its dual mission. First, it brings the community high-quality secondhand treasures. Unlike many thrift outlets, TERI Inspired Resale is known for its clean, organized floor plan and items that are mindfully selected rather than simply collected. Clothing, accessories, and shoes are stylish and in good condition; furniture and décor are displayed with intention; and shelves are stocked with useful, unique finds rather than clutter.

Bargain-hunters love the ever-popular $1 rack, refreshed regularly. Shoppers can also stretch their dollars further with ongoing discounts for seniors, students, military members, and first responders. A simple loyalty program provides even more value, as every dollar spent equals one point, and 150 points earns a $10 reward.

The second, equally important part of the store’s mission is its role as a training ground for TERI’s Vocational Internship Program. Adults with autism and other special needs learn essential job skills, including customer service, inventory management, merchandising, hospitality, and teamwork, under the guidance of supportive staff and long-term volunteers. This real-world experience helps interns build confidence, independence, and a path toward long-term employment in the community.

Volunteers are an important thread woven into the shop’s fabric. Several have served for more than a decade, taking pride in maintaining tidy racks, inviting displays, and a warm and welcoming experience. Their efforts ensure the store feels less like a thrift shop and more like a boutique with heart.

The store also makes donating easy. Free pickup is available for furniture and large donations, and smaller items can be dropped off during regular business hours. For shoppers needing help getting larger items home, delivery is offered for a small fee.

When you shop or donate to TERI Inspired Resale, you’re supporting a mission-driven business that fuels TERI’s broader vision—including expanding the TERI Campus of Life in San Marcos, where lifelong learning, wellness, arts, farming, and community connection come together in a inclusive environment.

TERI Inspired Resale is located at 3772 Mission Avenue in Oceanside. It’s open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit shop.teriinc.org for more information.