La Sábila: New affordable apartment community for seniors in Vista is taking applications

As the number of San Diego seniors struggling to find safe, affordable housing continues to rise, a welcome solution is available in North County. La Sábila, a new affordable housing community in Vista developed by Wakeland Housing, is now accepting applications from adults aged 62 and older who qualify.

Located near the heart of Vista, La Sábila offers 85 thoughtfully designed, pet-friendly apartments where seniors can live independently and age with dignity. The community combines affordable rents with on-site health and wellness programs designed to support residents’ long-term stability and well-being. Its thoughtful design creates a sense of comfort and belonging for residents from the moment they arrive.

“Every senior deserves a safe home and a supportive community,” said Rebecca Louie, CEO of Wakeland Housing. “La Sábila was designed to provide both: housing security and access to the services that help older adults thrive.”

To qualify for residency, applicants must be at least 62 years old and earn at least $31,272/year and no more than $69,480/year for a one-person household or $79,380/year for a two-person household. The maximum rent for a studio apartment is $1,737 per month, including utilities. This offers stability for seniors on fixed incomes and peace of mind in a safe, secure community.

La Sábila provides thoughtful amenities that promote comfort and connection. Residents can enjoy a landscaped courtyard with seating areas, a walking trail, and a community garden. The property features a community room with a kitchen, a second-floor lounge, a computer area with free Wi-Fi, and laundry rooms on each floor. The smoke-free, pet-friendly community includes solar power, EV charging stations, and on-site management. La Sábila is close to public transportation and shopping, with two elevators for easy access.

Residents also benefit from wraparound services that support their independence and well-being. These include dedicated case management, behavioral health support, and participation in the Gary and Mary West Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or West PACE, which offers comprehensive medical and social services to help seniors remain healthy and independent. Half of La Sábila’s apartments are reserved for seniors exiting homelessness, with additional units set aside for those with special needs.

“We believe housing is foundational,” says Louie. “When people have a stable home, they can focus on health, community, and the future. We look forward to welcoming our new residents into the La Sábila community in the new year.”

Applications are open for seniors. To learn more and to join the interest list, call 619-625-3470 or visit www.lasabilaapts.com. Move-ins are underway this winter.

La Sábila is more than a new address. It is a new beginning for seniors who have worked hard all their lives and deserve the serenity that comes with having a place to call home.