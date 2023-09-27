TERI Campus of Life has much to offer

TERI Campus of Life, a multi-purpose campus located on the north end of San Marcos, currently features the TERI Common Grounds Café and Coffee Shop, but there is much more on the horizon for this life changing organization.

What does your business do? We have been working with children and adults with special needs since 1980. However, our Campus of Life offers so much more. We have our TERI Common Grounds Café and Coffee Shop that is open 7 days a week, offering farm to fork menus, house made baked goods and Sheri’s Boutique. We host live music twice weekly, intimate four course wine dinners and community events like our Gather + Grow, Mommy and Me Market twice yearly along our farm and so much more.

With more development and event venues to come, we have private event spaces available for birthdays, showers, celebrations of life, anniversary and graduation parties, corporate meetings, staff retreats, weddings and quinceaneras. Our 200 seat Performing Arts Theatre and Fine Arts building will feature rentable patios, gallery spaces and more. Estimated completion is January 2024.

Finally, our TERI Farms team is launching a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program in October with stocked produce boxes from our Campus farm! We also have our seasonal produce, fruit and flowers available for purchase in Common Grounds Café.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? All of our proceeds go right back into our nonprofit mission of serving the special needs community as well as helping to fund the further development of the TERI Campus of Life here in San Marcos.

What is your favorite business success story? Ours! 2023 has been a big growth year for us. We are getting out into the community more than ever letting future patrons know about our café offerings, new farm to fork menus, TERI Farms produce availability, community events and event spaces. Seeing new foot traffic week by week has been inspirational, knowing that these guests not only support our mission but the future growth of this Campus as another community center.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? Growing community awareness about our 22 acre Campus here in San Marcos. Letting the community know they can host their events here in our unique spaces that offer a sense of serenity with us being along the foothills and farms of Twin Oaks.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Always ask questions. Always write your ideas down. Questions will always keep you learning. Ideas may not always be acted upon, but may lead to other questions and ideas that will help you move your business and career forward.

Location of business: 555 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92009

Business website: https://www.teriinc.org/weddings-and-private-events

Business Instagram handle: @terievents

Business Facebook page: @tericampusoflife