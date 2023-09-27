Dementia and the aging brain

When it comes to our health, the old adage that “knowledge is power” is so true. The more we know, the more informed and aware we are, the better equipped we are to meet the health challenges that come our way. This includes the health of our brains! Our bodies change as we age, and our brains are no exception.

Our brains control so many aspects of our daily lives: remembering, planning, organizing, making decisions both large and small. Cognitive function directly affects our ability to perform everyday tasks, including those so necessary to healthy independent living. Some changes in brain function and thinking are, of course, completely normal as we age. For example, older adults are sometimes slower to recall exact words and names. They may find it increasingly difficult to multitask. Some seniors find it a bit harder to pay attention for long periods of time. But do these things necessarily spell dementia?

It’s true that certain parts of our brains shrink with age, including the regions important to learning and complex mental activities. Blood flow to the brain may decrease as we age, and in certain areas, communication between neurons may degenerate. Inflammation, which happens when our bodies respond to injury or disease, may increase, and affect the way our brains work. All these things can happen, even in healthy seniors.

Is what I’m experiencing just the norm for someone my age? Is it a sign of early dementia? Is it something else entirely?

Many of us, in a certain age group, have started thinking about things like this. In reality, there are many factors that go into a diagnosis of dementia. Doctors and health care professionals generally look at how significantly the changes are affecting a person’s day-to-day life. Difficulty completing daily tasks at home, in the community, or at work could be (but are not necessarily) signs. Personality changes can be red flags, as can increased difficulty with abstract thinking, increasingly poor judgment, difficulty with language.

On Tuesday, October 17th, our ongoing Senior Living Education Series will present a panel of experts who will discuss these topics and answer questions we all have about these very real concerns. Some subjects they’ll address include:

• What factors besides dementia can adversely affect our brains?

• What impact can normal brain-related changes have on us over time?

• What roles do diet, exercise, and heredity play in the health of our brains as we age?

• What are some of the obvious, concerning signs that we should seek medical help and possibly treatment?

• What are some of the options we have for treating and/or managing some of these issues?

Here’s the good news. Older adults sometimes find that they don’t do as well as the “younger folk” on complex memory or learning tests. BUT given time to learn a new task, they perform just as well. Needing a little extra time to learn a new task is normal as we age. And there’s growing evidence that our brains maintain the ability to change and adapt.

Join us and our panel and arm yourself with knowledge!

