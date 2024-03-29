Tattoo parlor headed to Encinitas Village Square II shopping center

ENCINTIAS — The city approved a minor use permit for a new tattoo parlor at the Encinitas Village Square II shopping center.

Planning Manager Katie Innes and Senior Planner Esteban Danna agreed that after review, the El Camino Tattoo Parlor project in New Encinitas followed all requisites and was clear to move into the 648-square-foot space at 1524 Encinitas Boulevard.

The tattoo shop will occupy the space previously home to Lund Chiropractic, a studio located next to V&M Barbershop and Antoine’s Cleaners.

“The project does not propose an increase in square footage, and no exterior architectural features or existing site conditions will be changed as a result of the project,” Associate Planner Reb Batzel said.

Since the parlor was similar to retail and personal services, city staff determined the project conformed with the general plan and the Encinitas Municipal Code.

The permit applicant mailed a Citizen’s Participation Program newsletter in November 2023 to all property owners and occupants within 500 feet of the site, in which the public was given two weeks to comment on the project.

No formal complaints or comments were filed.

“The proposed tattoo parlor will contribute to the diversity of the economic base in the community,” the city said. “It will provide tattoo services to local and regional customers. The number of residents in Encinitas is projected to increase throughout the immediate future, and the need for diverse commercial services will also continue to increase.”

Parlor hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, with an estimated six employees. According to a city staff report, the business anticipates having no more than 12 to 14 people in the tenant space at any time.

No public speakers were present during the approval. Chris Miller was the zoning consultant who represented El Camino Tattoo Parlor.