Family-run Leucadia Barbershop gets new digs

ENCINITAS — After nearly 30 years of providing cuts, fades and shaves in a small space at Diana Street and North Coast Highway 101, the family-owned Leucadia Barbershop is starting another chapter in a new home.

A longtime Leucadia staple, the barbershop was one of several small businesses forced to move out of their old location to make way for one of the city’s first four cannabis dispensaries. The shop reopened last month in the new Shatto building at 696 North Coast Highway, less than a half-mile south.

“It was hectic the year before we had officially moved, finding a location that would fit and keep the name and all that. We were kind of stressing in between, but once we got it all dialed in, it was rad,” said Emiliano Zermeno, who co-owns the shop with his mom, Linda.

The new shop is substantially larger, with space for five chairs instead of the previous four. Its walls are covered in skateboards, tattoo flash and old black-and-white photos that bring a sense of home from the old location.

In the years since Emiliano’s parents, Linda and “Johnny” Zermeno, opened Leucadia Barbershop in 1996, it has remained a strong family business. Linda, Emiliano, and her oldest son, Junior, continue cutting hair there.

While the shop has many longtime customers, some of whom have been loyal patrons since the 1990s, Emiliano said they can now draw in customers right off the 101.

“This spot’s a lot more inviting, for sure. We notice there’s a lot more people that pop in,” he said.

Linda said that while the rent is more expensive, she is grateful to be in a newer, larger space.

She remembers first opening the shop back when Encinitas, particularly Leucadia, was still a sleepy area known for surfing and being the flower capital of the world. Nearly all of their clientele were Hispanic day laborers, which began to change once new housing went in and people started to be priced out.

“There weren’t really Hispanic barbershops. We were kind of the first ones that were Hispanic that opened up,” she said. “We had a lot of Mexicanos around us… We did a lot of the surfers and skaters. I love those people. It was nice; it was nice times. It was just smooth.”

She also remembers her husband telling Emiliano he should get his barber’s license to help out his mom shortly before he passed away from cancer. Now 29, Emiliano hustled to obtain his barber’s license within a year of graduating high school.

“We didn’t show him anything, and he picked it up right away,” Linda said. “Emiliano, when he puts his mind to it, he does it.”

The Shatto building itself also symbolizes a new beginning. After a devastating fire in 2019 that displaced several businesses, including Shatto & Sons T-Shirts, Mozy Café, Cali Life and Peace Pies, the wholly renovated site reopened last year.

In addition to Leucadia Barbershop, the building welcomed back its former tenants, Peace Pies and A Little Moore Cafe, which were displaced from 1050 North Coast Highway. The cafe’s new owners are currently preparing a new space for opening.

The Zermenos acknowledged that it’s hard for many small businesses due to rising rents and other uncertainties. However, continuing to be part of the community fabric as the city grows is also exciting.

“For the city to grow and us to be a part of it, that’s rad,” Emiliano said. “If we can stay around and people can support us, that’s all that matters.”