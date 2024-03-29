Storm system expected to give San Diego County a wet Easter weekend

REGION — A storm system will advance into San Diego County today and is expected to make it a rainy Easter weekend.

The “unseasonably cold and vigorous storm system” is expected to bring rain to most areas, including a chance of thunderstorms and mountain snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to hit hardest late Friday night through midday Saturday, with showers and possible thunderstorms lingering through Sunday, “some of which could be very strong with very heavy downpours, hail, gusty winds and possibly even a small tornado or waterspout.”

A winter storm watch is in effect in the San Diego County mountains from Saturday to Sunday night. Snow, heavy at times, is forecast to occur from Saturday to Sunday. Predicted snowfall is from 1 to 4 inches, starting at 6,500 feet on Saturday and dropping to 4,500 feet by Sunday.

Most precipitation is anticipated late Friday and Saturday, but showers will likely continue through Sunday, according to the NWS.

Gusty winds are also expected to accompany the storm, which will begin Friday in San Luis Obispo County and spread south through Saturday.

Forecasters said there’s a slight chance the storm activity could linger into early Monday, but “otherwise dry and warmer conditions are expected next week, with highs back into the 70s across the valleys and inland coastal plain areas by Tuesday.”

The city of Encinitas is offering up to 10 free sandbags at a self-fillable station at the Public Works Parking Lot, 160 Calle Magdalena.