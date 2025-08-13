Swami’s Cafe to close inland Encinitas location

ENCINITAS – Swami’s Cafe will close one of its Encinitas locations in mid-September.

The inland Encinitas location along Encinitas Boulevard near the intersection with El Camino Real will close on Sept. 15, according to an announcement on the Swami’s Instagram page.

The post thanked customers for “all the good vibes and support over the years.”

“After 15 epic years riding the waves at our Encinitas Inland location, it’s time to paddle out one last time,” the restaurant said on Instagram. “It’s with heavy hearts, we announce that we’ll be closing this location on September 15th.”

Owner Jaime Osuna opened the first Swami’s Cafe on Highway 101 in 2005 and has since expanded to 10 locations throughout San Diego County.

Dani Brown, a host at the inland Encinitas location who was acting manager on Monday, said the reason for the closure was due to the current lease expiring and the landlord raising the rent.

She added that employees had yet to hear about how the closure would impact them. Brown also said Monday that she had not heard whether another tenant had been identified.

The property is part of a suite of addresses owned by Encinitas Village II LLC, according to the San Diego County Assessor’s Office. Encinitas Village II LLC was formed in Delaware and has no phone number listed in state business records.