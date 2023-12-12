Suspected DUI driver arrested in Carlsbad after pursuit, crash

CARLSBAD — A 40-year-old woman was arrested after leading San Diego sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit from Encinitas to Carlsbad that ended when she crashed into two vehicles, authorities said Monday.

A deputy in Encinitas saw a black Toyota Corolla unable to maintain lanes at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and believed the driver might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said sheriff’s Sgt. Christi Ramirez.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began, Ramirez said.

“The deputy pursued the car onto northbound Interstate 5 and surface streets,” she said. “The Corolla ran several red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road. The deputy stopped pursuing the vehicle but followed its path from the last known location, eastbound on La Costa Avenue from Piraeus Street.”

The woman crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of La Costa Avenue and El Camino Real, Ramirez said.

One vehicle went off the road and the 41-year-old man inside suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, she said.

The second vehicle had 18-year-old men as driver and passenger and both were not injured, Ramirez said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Corolla, Lindsey Roberts, was arrested for an outstanding felony arrest warrant and for felony evading, the sergeant said.

She was trapped inside her car and firefighters used hydraulic tools to free her before taking her to a hospital for treatment of possible broken bones, Ramirez said.