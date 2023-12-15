Suspect arrested in Carlsbad hit-and-run

CARLSBAD — A 42-year-old Riverside County man was arrested Dec. 14 on suspicion of fleeing after the vehicle he was driving allegedly struck a teenager this week in a Carlsbad intersection, leaving her badly injured

Joshua Paul Weber of Winchester was taken into custody in San Diego at about 12:45 p.m. in connection with the hit-and-run just east of Interstate 5 and north of Tamarack Avenue, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Weber was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck the 15-year-old pedestrian at Chestnut Avenue and Highland Drive about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to CPD traffic Sgt. Travis Anderson.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, Anderson said. Paramedics took the girl to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Anderson.

Police did not disclose how investigators identified Weber as the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Weber was booked into county jail in Vista, where he was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday afternoon.