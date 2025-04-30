Carlsbad abandons Tamarack roundabout for smaller project 

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad is pivoting away from plans for a traffic roundabout at Carlsbad Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue in favor of a smaller pedestrian-focused project, due to a lack of construction funding and the potential loss of local grant funds.

On Tuesday, the Carlsbad City Council voted unanimously to proceed with plans for a scaled-down project at the intersection, featuring enhanced pedestrian pathways, crosswalks, pedestrian signals, and ADA-compliant curb ramps. Project costs are estimated at $2 million.

The council also considered whether to continue with the roundabout design approved in 2023 or pursue a traffic signal with accompanying sidewalk improvements. The costs for the first two options were estimated at $19 million and $17 million, respectively, with no construction funding identified for either option.

“I think that intersection has been running smoothly all these years. I think that it could use a little facelift, and it doesn’t cost nearly as much,” said Mayor Keith Blackburn. “Normally, we would say safety is more important than dollars, but in this case, I don’t see the safety that overrides the issue of the dollars.”

SANDAG approved a $1.5 million grant for traffic improvements at the intersection back in 2016, and has granted two extensions on the grant funds since then. This grant will expire on May 8, and the city will lose the remaining $455,000 balance if the SANDAG Board of Directors does not approve an additional extension.

Two SANDAG committees have recommended that the SANDAG Board of Directors reject the request, which is why the item was brought back to the council to consider paring down the project.

“Given that SANDAG is now asking for progress to be made much sooner than we had targeted, and they’re asking for us to complete the grant or they’re going suspend awarding the rest of it to us, I’m using that opportunity to bring that item forward to council to see if a roundabout is what we’d still like to have at that location,” said City Manager Geoff Patnoe.

In 2023, the City Council approved a conceptual design for a roundabout but stated that they would like to see how another roundabout at Carlsbad Boulevard and Cannon Road performs before moving ahead with construction.

Councilmember Teresa Acosta said while the city preferred a “wait-and-see” approach for a possible roundabout, SANDAG is not willing to wait that long.

“It’s been almost 10 years since the original promise of that funding, so I understand why SANDAG is not really in favor of keeping that on hold for us,” Acosta said.

The Tamarack Avenue and Carlsbad Boulevard intersection is frequented by vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians accessing Tamarack Surf Beach, and it connects to a separate path to the southwest that leads down to the beach. Proposals for a roundabout have long been a source of controversy.

City staff and supporters argue that roundabouts are effective in slowing traffic, reducing the severity of accidents, and enhancing safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. In contrast, opponents claim that they can increase congestion and hinder the ability of emergency vehicles to reach their destinations.

At the Tuesday meeting, speakers encouraged the council to abandon the roundabout plan, with the majority supporting the $2 million scaled-down project option.

“To me, I think everything is moving fine,” said resident Barbara Segal. “My question is, why should there be a roundabout there when I don’t see a problem?”

Residents also noted that the high costs of a roundabout or signal, as well as the risks to the SANDAG grant, are not worth it.

“The SANDAG grant is important for this project. By delaying as stated under option 1 or 2, we are risking a ‘no’ vote from SANDAG to continue their portion of the grant,” said resident Kris Wright.

Carlsbad Transportation Director Tom Frank said city staff will advise SANDAG of the council’s decision and work with them to see if they will approve an extension. Compared to the roundabout or traffic signal proposals, the city is more likely to find local funding options in a shorter period for the pedestrian project, he said.

In addition to adding high-visibility crosswalks, the project would realign the bus stop in the intersection along Carlsbad Boulevard and remove the bench and guardrail to add more walking space for pedestrians.

“I think there are definitely pedestrian improvements that need to be made, and I’m glad that this option would still allow for us to make those improvements. I can tell you from firsthand experience, and I’m sure there are others, that we definitely need to improve that area,” said Councilmember Priya Bhat-Patel.

Patnoe said the council will discuss next steps for the planned roundabout at Cannon Road and Carlsbad Boulevard, including possibly tabling the project, in the near future.