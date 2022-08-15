Oceanside again hosts Super Girl Surf Pro

OCEANSIDE — The World Surf League Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers and all elements are free to attend.

Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend Super Girl Surf Pro, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton and former Super Girl Champions Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Lakey Peterson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Coco Ho, Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue, Caitlin Simmers (Oceanside), Alyssa Spencer (Carlsbad) and Samantha Sibley (San Clemente).

As an exciting addition to the surf lineup, the Super Girl Surf Pro will also feature an elite-level women’s longboarding competition with 48 of the top female pros and up-and-coming stars. World Champions Honolua Blomfield, Summer Romero, Soleil Errico and Jen Smith will headline the field alongside 2021 Super Girl Longboarding Champion, Kirra Seale.

In addition to the world-class surfing, the event will feature a Festival Village with 15 live concerts and family-friendly activities. The will include the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ competition; a women’s beach soccer tournament; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness and dance; female comediennes; celebrity speakers; panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability; a female art exhibition; social influencers; autograph signings; a beer garden and food court; a military appreciation program; and a mentorship event for young surfers with five-time World Champion Carissa Moore and her Moore Aloha Foundation.

The Nissan Concert Series will include 15 artists performing full live concerts, including superstar acts like The Offspring, Smash Mouth, Hoobastank, The Expendables and Kira Kosarin. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will be televised throughout November and December on Bally Sports and will be streamed live from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 via 15 digital partners, including at supergirlsufpro.com and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

For more information on the concert lineup, surfing, classes, schedules, esports and more, visit supergirlsurfpro.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

The event is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes four women’s action sports, esports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion and equality. Each of the Super Girl events are centered around providing athletic, social, cultural, educational, and entertainment opportunities for young women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s producer. “To have artists like The Offspring, Smash Mouth, Hoobastank, The Expendables and Kira Kosarin performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl’s empowerment platform is absolutely incredible. On the surfing side, the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers.”