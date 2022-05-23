The Bite wins Leading Note Studios band battle

The young North County band, The Bite, won the May 22 “Battle Of The Bands,” hosted by Leading Note Studios in Carlsbad. Band members include Jack Butson, Alessandra Ortega, Band Director Victor Garcia, Tyler Jones, Alondra Rivera, Sebastian Palmer and Cap Eggers.

Six bands competed for the title “Best Band,” practicing and performing three songs during an eight-week class. For its win, The Bite received a free recording session at Leading Note Studios and an ice cream party. The band will record the song “Tu Falta De Querer” by Mon Laferte in the studio.

In addition, the band members will perform at the Aug. 7 “Concert In The Park” at Stagecoach Park, Carlsbad. Photos courtesy of Camille Hastings