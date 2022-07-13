Locals flock to Leucadia park for summer music event

ENCINITAS — One of the few events permitted on a small Leucadia park along Coast Highway returned for the 11th time to jam out and send students off to college on a music scholarship.

Summer Fun on the 101 returned to the Leucadia Roadside Park on July 9 with a lineup featuring local favorites Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry, Big Boss Bubeleh, Colonel Clinton Davis String Band, and more hosted by the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association.

Monkey Jam, the winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands, also made a rocking appearance on stage.

Thirteen years ago, Michael Schmitt, board member of Leucadia 101, brought the idea before his colleagues: The nonprofit would host a free, local concert to raise funds for a San Dieguito Academy High School graduating senior pursuing musical studies.

The group’s initiative grew with the concert’s popularity; the organization is now able to fund scholarships for two graduating seniors at San Diegutio Academy and is looking to add more shortly.

“Main Street does net-zero events,” said Brittany Corrales, the new executive director of the organization, adding that after fees, wages and permits are paid, the remaining money goes back to fund Leucadia 101 events.

“This one is unique because the goal is to always have a scholarship, not just to try and break even,” said Corrales, who helped host the event with her husband, Michael Schmitt.

Corrales is proud that the nonprofit can bring residents together for a free concert and help boost others in the community.

“These are local bands playing for locals,” she said.

Sprawled out on blankets, in chairs or enjoying the beer garden in the neighboring parking lot, residents and county locals could purchase tickets for raffle prizes from businesses such as Leucadian Bar, Bing Surfboards, Vigilucci’s Trattoria Italiana, Choice Juicery, MRKT Space, Fish 101, School of Rock Encinitas and others.

“Being here in the fresh air, seeing Jack Tempchin — he’s a favorite of ours,” said Lia Strell, describing her enjoyable afternoon at Summer Fun on the 101. “We’re here for it all.”

Leucadia 101 Main Street is a community-based nonprofit that collaborates with the city, residents, business and property owners and San Diego County to preserve the Coast Highway 101 corridor.

The nonprofit is currently taking applications for the return of LeucadiART Walk, which will take place on Aug. 28. Those interested in submitting a piece must do so by July 15.

Donations toward the music scholarships can be made directly to Leucadia 101 Mainstreet by emailing [email protected]