Soul on Fire: Revealing the energetic blueprint of your soul’s evolution

After reading this column for a while, you can safely say that we have established and understood that it is widely accepted — we are Spiritual beings living in a Spiritual universe governed by Spiritual laws.

“We have gone far enough in our research to prove that there is something within us — in our physical bodies, our environment, and in nature itself — that responds to our belief in it.”

The above is a quote by Ernest Holmes, founder of Religious Science and author of Science of Mind (SOM), a textbook introducing a philosophy and a scientific method of prayer and thought that creates a new relationship between man and God.

As a Ministerial student of Religious Science, I had an opportunity to teach a workshop last weekend on “Creating a Spiritual Toolkit” at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living campus. It was a class on using six methods of SOM to bring into your dedicated daily spiritual practice to expand God-consciousness.

I met a fascinating lady in my class who asked if I was interested in having her look into my Akashic Records and conduct a “soul realignment” on me. I had to admit I had only heard about this subject in passing and wasn’t familiar, but I’m a student of all things spiritual in this life, so I was open to learning more. I’m excited to share with the readers about my experience and introduce you to Jennifer Diallo.

Without knowing what it was, I felt that I really needed a “soul realignment” — I’m leveling up and want to make sure I’m not carrying anything from my past that could weigh me down, and her description of this process sounded just what the doctor ordered.

According to Diallo and the religion of Theosophy, there is a quantum field of knowledge beyond this dimension, beyond the mental and physical plane, and is imprinted into our souls. It’s a database of all life and is expressed through light particles — like fiber optic records. It keeps a compendium of all universal events, thoughts, words, emotions, and intent ever to have occurred in the past, present, and future in terms of all entities and life forms, not just humans. These are the Akashic Records.

They can be accessed and interpreted by those who can read into the history of our souls by direct intuition and special training. It is a gift that can be honed, and Diallo has been developing her claircognizance and Akashic superpower since 2016. After a head injury left her confined and couldn’t read or watch anything, she found she could listen and was tutored daily by Andrea Hess, a famous expert Akashic channeler and intuitive who founded Soul Realignment. Jennifer is now among the third generation of psychic readers in this quantum field.

Just like Reiki picks up universal energy and transfers this through the healer’s hands to the patient’s body, the energy of one’s Akashic record is picked up intuitively by the reader as the energetic blueprint of your soul’s evolution is revealed.

“I’m giving you an energetic report card on how your soul is doing,” smiles Diallo.

It’s all so fascinating, and my reading was very accurate. I felt lighter knowing that some generational genetic baggage got cleared and a look into some shifts that have been occurring around my feelings of life purpose. I’m happy to say I’m on track. I should be after 1002 lifetimes here on earth.

If you are struggling to find your soul’s purpose and want to peek into the DNA patterns of your energetic expression, learn about where you’ve been and where you are going on the 5th and 6th dimensions, check out www.jenniferdiallo.com and take a look at your Akashic Records and the true nature of your soul. It’s all there amidst the light particles that make up the universe where we are indeed One with all of creation at the upper-dimensional levels, and everyone’s soul is on fire.