Final phase of Build NCC groundbreaking

The first phase of the Caltrans and SANDAG North Coast Corridor Program, referred to as Build NCC, is slated to reach a significant milestone in the fall. This September, Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews are scheduled to break ground on the final segment of Build NCC, referred to as Segment 4.

Segment 4 includes the continuation of Interstate 5 (I-5) Carpool/ High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Lanes from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78) in the cities of Carlsbad and Oceanside.

To celebrate this milestone, the Build NCC team will host a virtual open house on September 22, 2021, at 6-8 p.m. PST.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to hear from the project team about Segment 4, the entire North Coast Corridor Program, and ask questions about expected work.

You can attend via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/85335273659

Or Dial in: +1 669 900 9128

*This webinar will have Spanish interpretation available, and the recording will be posted on the SANDAG Meetings YouTube page following the event.

The Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC project will be piloting the use of orange contrasted temporary pavement delineation in California after Caltrans received approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to be the third state to experiment with orange lane striping in construction zones.

Orange lane striping in work zones is the same color as traffic cones, drums, and signs which makes it easier for drivers to recognize the work zone and exercise caution. The work zones will have the highly visible, temporary orange lane striping in addition to usually featured construction signs.

For more information on the Build NCC Project, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com, email [email protected], or call 844-NCC-0050.