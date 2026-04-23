Connect to Careers links high schoolers with local professionals

ESCONDIDO — The California Center for the Arts was buzzing with conversation on Wednesday morning as teenagers from Oceanside, Escondido, and San Marcos networked with local professionals across various industries at the Connect to Careers event.

The fourth annual event hosted 150 students from five high schools, along with 150 working professionals representing sectors such as engineering, government service, construction, technology, scientific research, nonprofits, finance, and the fire service.

Connect to Careers is organized by Project Next (formerly the San Marcos Promise), a nonprofit that offers career and college readiness programs to high school students in North County. As part of their work, the organization has opened several school-based career and college planning centers known as Future Centers.

Since 2022, Project Next has opened Future Centers at eight schools, including San Marcos, Mission Hills, Twin Oaks, Escondido, Escondido Charter, Orange Glen and El Camino high schools, and A Step Beyond dance school.

Project Next Executive Director Lisa Stout said Connect to Careers gives students an opportunity to learn about careers they might never have considered before and to see themselves reflected in the local workforce.

“It’s a way for students to see a future for themselves they didn’t see before,” Stout said. “Most students haven’t done something like this before. They get off the bus and they’re terrified, and then they get on the bus afterwards, they’re confident, they feel good.”

Attendees began with a networking session in the courtyard, allowing students to meet professionals, learn about their careers, and discuss their own interests and goals. Conversations continued inside with a breakfast reception and speakers.

The audience heard from keynote speaker Jessica Kidd, community engagement officer at Solutions for Change, as well as from Project Next leaders and participants.

San Marcos High School senior Maria Aguas spoke about how Project Next staff, particularly career coach Adriana Toledo, have helped her grow her confidence and professional know-how.

Aguas said Toledo and her school’s Future Center have supported her with scholarships and college applications, creating a resume, learning personal finance and interview skills. She said she now has a clear idea of her future goals.

“Through her mentorship, I am determined to reach my goal of majoring in business to become a financial advocate supporting my Spanish-speaking community,” Aguas said. “I am confident knowing I am prepared for my next steps.”

John Atherton, senior project executive at Bernard’s Construction, was one of the business representatives at the event. As a builder of K-12 and higher-education projects, Atherton said it was rewarding to speak with students about their aspirations.

“It’s nice to be able to see the impact that education has on students. It’s nice to be able to help them transition from high school to that next step,” he said.