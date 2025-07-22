Solana Beach plans interim use for La Colonia park lot

SOLANA BEACH — The city of Solana Beach is moving forward with short-term improvements, including a walking trail, a shaded patio area and shrubbery, on a vacant lot planned for a future community building.

The city purchased the ¾-acre lot along Stevens Avenue in 2018 to expand La Colonia Park. It is located just north of the existing skate park and basketball courts, with a “panhandle” connecting the site to Valley Avenue.

The site currently features vegetation, including a few lemon and eucalyptus trees, and a concrete slab.

At the City Council’s July 15 meeting, city staff provided an overview of planned interim improvements for the lot to make it usable until the city can complete the permanent development onsite.

These improvements will include a trail that meanders through the slopes of the lot, connecting pedestrians to the Heritage Museum at the existing park. A shaded picnic and seating area with a wood trellis will be added in the concrete area, and native vegetation will be planted in addition to the existing trees.

“This approach allows us to provide a valuable community amenity without a significant long-term financial burden, especially considering the future building plans for the site,” said Associate Engineer Anda Wright.

Eventually, the city plans to develop the site with a three-story community center with spaces for youth, seniors and the larger community, as well as hidden parking areas, new pickleball courts, a recreation area, and an event lawn.

Some residents have inquired about having a community garden at the site. However, council members said they want to keep the short-term improvements simple to avoid overspending.

“This is tentative, this is short term, this is to be able to use the space while we raise the gazillion dollars that we need to build what we really want to be there,” said Councilmember Jewel Edson.

Solana Beach is planning these improvements as part of an update to the La Colonia Park Master Plan, which was initially adopted in 2008.

The Master Plan update also includes several renovations to the community center, aiming to utilize the space more effectively and allow for increased natural light.

These include adding windows and a new door to the middle classroom area, reducing the size of the city offices to accommodate a larger classroom, and installing a large folding glass door in the main meeting room to create an indoor-outdoor space with the courtyard.

Leaders are also working with La Colonia residents to find a new home for the Tree of Life mural, currently located at the entrance to the main meeting room.

The city is also planning to demolish and relocate the concrete events stage and trellis in the courtyard to another area of the park, which is still to be determined.

Lastly, because two new pickleball courts are planned for the new park lot, the city is considering replacing the existing pickleball court north of the museum with a picnic space.

While these concepts are finalized, Mayor Lesa Heebner said she is eager to see the lot become something residents can enjoy in the meantime.

“I’m excited to finally see that lot. It’s going to be paid off next year, and we can probably have it built out … to our interim, so people can be using that, which is lovely,” Heebner said.