Guajome Lake development raises environmental concerns

OCEANSIDE — A proposed development of 83 single-family homes near Guajome Lake is raising concerns among environmental advocates ahead of a scheduled Aug. 11 Planning Commission hearing.

The Guajome Lake Homes project would develop roughly 10 acres of a 17-acre site along Guajome Lake Road, southeast of Albright Street and about a half-mile south of state Route 76. The site sits just west of the Vista city boundary.

Plans include two access points along Guajome Lake Road, which is currently unpaved. The road would be improved to a 34-foot-wide paved section, accompanied by a 5-foot parkway and a 5-foot sidewalk, within an existing 40-foot easement.

The interior of the development would feature a private loop road ranging from 28 to 32 feet wide. A central 35,000-square-foot recreation area would include lawns, a play zone, and a culinary lounge, according to the project’s revised description from last September.

Homes would feature ranch, farmhouse and “progressive prairie” architectural styles, with two-car garages and driveways large enough to accommodate two additional vehicles.

Each home would range in size from 1,869 to 2,220 square feet, while lot sizes would vary from 2,464 to 5,390 square feet, averaging approximately 3,200 square feet.

Developer Rincon Homes has applied for a state density bonus by reserving four homes as deed-restricted affordable housing. While base zoning allows for up to 74 units, the density bonus permits up to 89; however, the developer has opted for 83 units.

The density bonus law also allows developers to request waivers and concessions for development standards. For this project, requests include reduced lot sizes, increased lot coverage, reduced setbacks, and waivers for equestrian development standards, among others.

Approximately seven acres of the property would remain as open space to preserve sensitive habitat and riparian areas. The site features a stream and a small grove of greenery, situated beyond a coastal sage scrub hillside. A 45-year-old vacant home and shed on the site would be removed.

Despite these measures, some residents and environmentalists fear the project would threaten wildlife corridors and nesting areas.

Jennifer Jacobs, a biologist and regular visitor to Guajome Lake Park, expressed concern about habitat disruption, particularly for the federally threatened California Coastal Gnatcatcher.

“I’m super concerned how the birds are going to get through with all of the houses,” Jacobs said. “All of the birds will have this obstruction.”

Oceanside resident Mike Tenhover echoed those concerns, calling the development “a total barrier” for wildlife. Tenhover has previously advocated for the preservation of habitat corridors near his home in the Wanis View Estates community.

Jacobs has circulated a petition opposing the development and has spent months informing neighbors about its potential impacts.

Jonathan Frankel, Rincon Homes’ vice president of forward planning, said the project avoids the most sensitive areas and will include biological mitigation, including conservation space in the Quarry Creek area.

“We have an extremely robust set of mitigation measures for biology,” Frankel said. “We always take great lengths to try to avoid building in the max space we possibly can, so that’s reflected in this design, which is why homes are closer to Guajome Lake Road.”

Tenhover also raised concerns about wildfire safety. The developer plans two fuel modification zones (FMZs) across the site. These zones will include irrigated landscaping and fire-resistant vegetation within 30 feet of homes, with thinned vegetation from 30 to 100 feet out.

However, some of the FMZs are narrower than the standard 100 feet due to grading, lot boundaries and environmental buffers.

“Do the right thing right away – put up the right fire zone,” Tenhover said.

Frankel said the Oceanside Fire Department is reviewing the plans and noted that new homes are built with more stringent fire-safety materials and regulations.

“Those homes were built 50 to 70 years ago – you generally don’t see newer communities having the same sort of devastation,” Frankel said.

The project was initially slated for review by the Planning Commission on July 28, but the meeting was rescheduled for Aug. 11.