Exposure skate event returning to Encinitas next month

ENCINITAS — The largest women’s skateboarding event in the world is returning to Encinitas “Poods” Skate Park in November for its 14th year, with over 200 registered athletes ranging from rising talents to Olympic victors.

Organized by nonprofit Exposure Skate, Exposure is a free, two-day competition that draws an international pool of skaters, with open/pro, advanced, and intermediate divisions for street, bowl, and vert skating.

Participants in this year’s event include Park Skating 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Arisa Trew of Australia, who cinched the win in Paris at just 14 years old, as well as X Games medalists Mizuho Hasegawa and Lilly Stoephasius.

Over the years, more than half of the women who competed in the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games have skated at Exposure.

The bowl competition takes place Saturday, followed by vert on Sunday. Street competition divisions take place over both days. This year’s event also features a $57,000 prize purse.

Titles will also be awarded for Best Trick Street, Vert High Air, Best Trick Vert, and Longest Grind Bowl.

As its name suggests, Exposure is focused on increasing visibility, specifically for female, transgender, and nonbinary youth skateboarders. The nonprofit also raises thousands of dollars for domestic violence survivors, and will be donating this year to the Community Resource Center in Encinitas.

Exposure runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. After the competition on Saturday, attendes can also head to La Paloma Theatre for a free live taping of Good Luck With That: A Podcast About Skateboarding on the iHeart Women’s Sports Network.

For more information about the 2025 Exposure event or to register, visit exposureskate.org.