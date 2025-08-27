Solana Beach author explores God, the brain and the language of faith

What do music, medicine, and interfaith spirituality have in common?

For Dr. Edward A. Siegel, they are all tools for healing and connection.

In his new book, A Spiritual Journey: To Know the Creator (12000 BC – Present) Despite Limitations of the Brain, the Solana Beach-based psychiatrist and lifelong musician brings together neuroscience, religion, and personal reflection in a thoughtful exploration of humanity’s search for meaning.

Released this spring, the book blends memoir, interfaith dialogue, and scientific insight into a compelling look at what unites people across different belief systems. Siegel invites readers to engage with some of life’s most enduring questions: Who or what is the Creator? Why are we here? What happens after death? And can the human brain even begin to comprehend the answers?

“Each faith tradition has more similarities than differences,” Siegel said in an interview. “Every religion has to have a place to meet, an organization for a sense of belonging, teachings about generosity, graciousness, and hope, music to elevate the spirit, and so on.” Most significantly: they all attempt to explain creation, purpose, morality, and the afterlife—despite the limitations of the human brain.

Siegel’s fascination with the mind and spirit began early. At just four years old, he discovered he could play the piano by ear without reading music. By age six, he was performing in talent shows and on live radio. When playing at Eglin Air Force Base in 1952, his musical prowess and his kindness served as healing power when he played for pilots suffering from what was then called “shell shock.” His bountiful life experiences crafted the way to his own epiphany- on man’s interpretation on Creation.

The understanding and evaluation of life’s events is the foundation of A Spiritual Journey. The book opens with Siegel’s personal experience, including a spontaneous 81-word sentence he composed during 40 days and 40 nights of travel. He calls it his “laconic synthesis,” a phrase that attempts to unify the essence of multiple world religions without altering their names, beliefs, or practices.

From there, the book expands to include diverse perspectives and stories from a wide range of contributors. These include a Jewish rabbi, a Muslim businessman, a Hindu psychiatrist, a Buddhist city engineer, a Christian deacon, and Tony Award-winning performer Ben Vereen. Each shares how their tradition approaches remembrance, gratitude, contrition, celebration, and community. A unique factor of his book is Siegel’s 6 special experiences from 6 different religions. The relatability of these experiences provides the audience with understanding of his enlightenment, sense of belonging, and wonder throughout different religious settings in a distinctive way.

A chapter by the late neuroscientist Dr. José Manuel Delgado deepens the book’s scientific grounding. Delgado suggests that while the human brain is highly advanced, it may be biologically incapable of fully understanding the nature of creation or the mind of a Creator. The idea is both humbling and liberating, helping readers accept mystery without abandoning the search for meaning.

“There is an order to the universe that’s beyond comprehension,” Siegel observes, quoting Einstein. “Dogs can see and hear things we can’t and still have limitations to their brains. Humans likely are limited to a similar extent.”

Rather than leaving readers in doubt, the book closes with a hopeful message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His epilogue calls for global harmony among religious traditions, emphasizing mutual respect and shared values such as compassion and ethical living.

Siegel’s perspective is shaped not only by science and spirituality but also by a life of global experience. He has visited more than 80 countries and performed music on stages from San Diego’s Super Bowl to The Today Show. From 1987 until Covid hit, he led the weekly Solana Beach Community Singalong and even co-wrote the city’s official song. His new book and co-composing the song are what he calls his “proudest accomplishments” and “part of his legacy.”

With A Spiritual Journey, he offers something rare—an invitation to think deeply, listen openly, and find common ground in a divided world. By reading his book, Dr Edward Siegel hopes that “everyone will find some understanding of other traditions outside of their own”.

While the book is currently only available for order at Amazon.com, it may soon be available on Audible.com as an audiobook.

Scan the QR code to purchase your copy on Amazon and support a remarkable local author whose work continues to bridge faith, science, and the human heart.