Social workers lead the way in protecting California’s vulnerable

When Trump signed his Big Beautiful Bill into law, he left millions of Americans without coverage. The results will be catastrophic, leaving seniors without care, families without mental health resources and people with disabilities without the tools they need to live independently.

In a world already shaken by war, protest and economic uncertainty, these changes cut away the fragile safety nets so many Californians rely on.

In the face of these cuts, California needs its social workers more than ever to guide and support its most vulnerable residents.

New requirements on how to qualify for federal or state support can tangle vulnerable populations in red tape. Social workers can help families and individuals navigate the new landscape to find the resources, care and information they need to stay on their feet.

By staying connected to advocacy organizations that provide clear updates about policy shifts and organizations such as churches that offer assistance, social workers can quickly and effectively guide their clients through these changes.

Particularly for elderly clients or people with disabilities, social workers are a bridge over barriers. For some clients, it may be as simple as not having access to a computer that can bar them from services that require an online application; social workers can connect them with the resources they need to reestablish their stability.

Social workers are on the frontlines of making sure every Californian has access to the care and support they desperately need – and deserve.

Beyond the practical help of providing needed services, social workers can also serve as a conduit to the community. In times of crisis, community is more essential than ever. Social workers can connect clients with local groups and organizations that exist to provide the support and camaraderie we all need, especially during trials.

But social workers aren’t just assistants; they’re advocates. Many of their clients are from voiceless populations – people without the resources, language or political power to defend themselves.

Social workers don’t just help these people navigate the system. They stand up for their clients, pushing for laws that protect the vulnerable and protect human dignity. Social workers’ ethical commitment to their clients and community demands their action, both at the human and legislative levels.

That advocacy is more critical than ever. As governments try to balance their budgets, they risk making decisions that harm millions of voiceless residents. But the measure of a strong society is often found in how it treats the vulnerable. Social workers remind us of that truth every day.

And they can’t do it alone.

Now is the time for each of us to follow their example and stand up for the good of our neighbors and communities. Whether by calling local legislators or volunteering with grassroots organizations, each of us has a responsibility to act on behalf of those around us, especially those who may be overlooked or underrepresented.

That’s how America becomes a stronger nation. Each Californian, each American working to support, protect and advocate for their fellow citizens.

Social workers are leading the way – it’s time for us to follow.

Richard L. Jones, PhD, is the President of the Board at Preferra Insurance Company RRG, a behavioral health liability insurance company overseen by social workers.