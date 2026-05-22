Blakespear bill targeting nitrous abuse heads to state Assembly

SACRAMENTO — The California Senate unanimously approved legislation Friday aimed at curbing recreational abuse of nitrous oxide by restricting the public sale of large canisters commonly known as “whippets.”

Senate Bill 936, introduced by state Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), would prohibit the retail sale of nitrous oxide canisters larger than eight grams, except for legitimate uses in the medical, dental, culinary and automotive industries.

Nitrous oxide, commonly used in whipped cream products and industrial applications, has become increasingly popular as a recreational drug among youth and young adults, according to supporters of the bill.

“Communities across California are seeing how dangerous nitrous oxide can be when it is misused,” Blakespear said in a statement. “To prevent abuse and protect public safety, SB 936 makes sure nitrous oxide is only sold for its intended purposes.”

The measure passed the Senate on a 32-0 bipartisan vote and now heads to the Assembly.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, misuse of nitrous oxide can cause serious health effects, including loss of consciousness, paralysis, blood clots, frostbite, impaired motor function and death.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality’s Hazardous Incident Response Team recently warned that recreational inhalation of nitrous oxide can pose serious risks, including oxygen displacement in enclosed spaces and frostbite from rapid release.

The county safety advisory also urged residents not to puncture or crush partially full canisters because they can explode.

Supporters of the bill said flavored nitrous oxide products marketed as bubble gum, vanilla cupcake and tropical punch have contributed to rising misuse nationwide and in San Diego County, including cases of impaired driving.

Nebraska and Louisiana have enacted similar restrictions, while California counties, including Orange, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Humboldt, have adopted local bans on retail sales of whippets.

SB 936 is co-sponsored by Orange County, the National Stewardship Action Council, Rural County Representatives of California and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.