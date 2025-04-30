Sip, savor and support: 22nd annual Encinitas Wine & Food Festival

Encinitas’ most anticipated summer celebration is back — and tastier than ever. The 22nd Annual Encinitas Wine & Food Festival returns on Friday, June 7, from 4–7 PM at the scenic Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, inviting guests to enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of fine wines, world-class cuisine, and charitable giving.

Hosted by the Encinitas Rotary Club, the festival draws over 1,000 guests each year and features more than 60 wine, food, and beverage vendors, with offerings ranging from gourmet bites and decadent desserts to local microbrews, spirits, and non-alcoholic options. As an added bonus, guests can soak in the lush golf course views and ocean breeze while sampling the region’s best flavors — all in support of 16 local nonprofits.

“This is more than just a tasting event — it’s a chance to come together as a community and give back in a meaningful way,” said Merv Miller, longtime Co-Chair of the festival and member of the Encinitas Rotary Club. “Over the years, we’ve raised $1.4 million for local charities –something we’re very proud of.”

New this year are several first-time vendors and returning favorites. “There’s something for everyone — whether you’re into lamb chops, tequila, fine wine or just want to discover a new dessert.”

Attendees can direct their tax-deductible ticket purchase toward a nonprofit of their choice.

“We hope that you’ll consider selecting the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce as your beneficiary,” said Sherry Yardley, Festival Event Director, former Encinitas Rotary president and CEO of the Encinitas Chamber and Visit Encinitas. “Your support helps us continue vital programs that strengthen our local businesses, drive economic growth, and build a thriving community.”

General Admission tickets are $110 through May 20 and $125 from May 20 to June 6. VIP and “Friends of the Festival” ticket tiers are also available, offering extra perks and reserved access. Event organizers encourage carpooling and ridesharing, with priority parking offered to groups of four or more per vehicle.

“It’s a celebration of taste, community, and generosity,” Miller added. “And with our commitment to being a zero-waste event, it’s also a celebration of sustainability.”

The event sells out every year! To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.EncinitasWineFestival.com.

Merv’s perfect day in Encinitas?

“The Encinitas Wine & Food Festival, of course! With music, ocean views, and incredible food and wine, it’s truly one of the area’s most beloved summer traditions.”