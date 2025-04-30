Proposed San Marcos detox facility prompts local concerns

SAN MARCOS — Several San Marcos residents are raising community safety concerns after Interfaith Community Services proposed a 150-bed substance use disorder treatment facility for a property along West Mission Road near several schools.

The wellness and recovery campus is planned for the San Marcos United Methodist Church’s property at 800 West Mission Road, where a Montessori preschool also operates. As proposed, the facility would provide crucial detox and substance abuse recovery beds for the North County region.

The project is still up in the air while Interfaith waits to hear if it will receive funding through California’s Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) under Proposition 1. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

If this funding is approved, the project will be able to move forward by-right, meaning that it must be approved ministerially by the city.

On April 8, the San Marcos City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Interfaith and the church outlining operating standards for the facility. There was no discussion at the time, but after news of the project spread, several surprised residents spoke out in opposition at the council’s April 22 meeting.

A chief concern is the site’s proximity to several schools — 25 feet from the Montessori preschool, approximately 100 feet from San Marcos Middle School, and near a bus stop for Paloma Elementary School — and across the street from Mission Sports Park.

“I agree that we need to help and love our community if they need help, and we should provide it, but this is not the right location. Not next door to our middle school, preschools, elementary bus stops, sports centers, and where kids gather and walk,” said resident Stephanie Serratto.

Thilinie Messinger, owner of the Montessori School, said she worries that school staff would be left to deal with any disturbances by individuals from the recovery campus.

“This facility would affect the students who attend our school, providing an unsafe environment for them. I don’t think children should be around individuals who are detoxing from drugs,” said Messinger. “Not only as a director of a school, but as a parent, I just don’t think that’s a safe environment.”

As of Tuesday, over 1,200 residents have signed a petition opposing the project.

Interfaith CEO Greg Anglea said the organization, along with project partners San Marcos United Methodist and Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation, acknowledges that there are questions and feedback about the proposed facility.

“If funding is secured, the campus would operate as a closed, secure facility with 24/7 staffing, no public access, and strong safety protocols in place. We look forward to working with stakeholders to share information and build understanding. Our priority is a safe, well-managed facility that will strategically address our region’s substance use crisis,” Anglea said.

‘No jurisdiction’

While speakers demanded that the City Council take action to stop the project, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones explained that the city would not have control if it were awarded Prop 1 funds.

Passed by California voters last spring, Prop 1 authorized a $6.38 billion general obligation bond to fund behavioral health and substance use treatment beds. Round 1 of the BHICP bond funding will be awarded in May, with applications for the second round of funding to open after that.

Under the legislature, projects that receive this funding are not subject to any local discretionary reviews or approvals.

“With Prop 1 funds, if they are awarded … then [Interfaith] would move forward with the process. It’s not something that would be built immediately; it would take time, because it would have to go through the planning process, but the city does not have jurisdiction over that,” Jones said.

She also noted that Interfaith was not required to enter the MOU with the city, but agreed to do so to address concerns from city leaders.

Under the MOU, Interfaith must implement 24/7 security, operate on a referral basis only (excluding walk-ins), and ensure that all individuals departing the program have access to residential accommodations upon exit. The organization would also be required to monitor the area surrounding the property to prevent any trash from accumulating.

Despite this, some community members shared concerns about the MOU indicating city support for the project as proposed.

“I stand here to urge you, as the city of San Marcos, to retract any support you may have previously given to this project and to help us take a stand to stop the project from moving forward in this location,” said resident Jamie Benson, whose child will be attending San Marcos Middle School in a few years.