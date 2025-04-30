Protect your greatest asset: Brain health for lifelong vitality

Your brain powers every thought, every decision, every moment. It’s not just an organ — it’s your greatest asset.

Are you doing everything you can to protect it?

Join us for an eye-opening journey into the latest science-backed strategies to boost memory, sharpen focus, and support mental clarity — now and for decades to come.

Whether you’re looking to stay sharp at work, improve your mood, or age with grace, your brain health is the key.

We’re proud to welcome leading experts for a special panel discussion, including:

• Lena Huang, MA, CNP, Alzheimer’s Association — sharing insights into cognitive decline, prevention, and early warning signs.

• Andrew Inocelda, MPAS, PA-C, Director of Quality Management at The Neurology Center of Southern California — speaking on clinical advances and brain health strategies.

Don’t wait for symptoms — take control now. Join us for this free seminar, which is part of the Senior Living Education Series and is open to boomers, seniors and caregivers. Your future self will thank you.

Please register — we’d hate to run out of chairs and printed material!

Reserve Your Spot! Call (760) 502-7372 or visit www.SeniorLivingEducationSeries.com