Should you ignore potential business?

You may recall my New York ad agency’s creative director, who would toss sales leads into a drawer. She’d call the prospect six months later, only to learn they’d fulfilled their needs.

Yeah, not too bright!

I remembered this when I stopped at a local print shop to discuss a project. The owner promised me a cost estimate within 48 hours.

Logically, he was motivated to move quickly to secure a new client potentially representing significant billings.

Six weeks later, after hearing nothing, I’ve made alternate arrangements.

Think about that: I went out of my way to ask about his services, and I heard nothing.

Was he too busy to handle more business? Not want to do my project? Maybe his wife got sick.

I could spend all day justifying his inaction, but it boils down to this: He lacked a system for tracking business, didn’t follow up and lost the sale.

These days it can be challenging to get new business and maintain customer relationships. Competitors are constantly breathing down your neck, and employees never care as much as the owner does.

As my father used to say, you’re surrounded by assassins.

Regardless of what you sell, you too may have prospective clients to whom you’re not paying close enough attention. If you’re not jumping on that sales lead, getting a proposal out the door fast and striking while the iron is hot, you’re at risk.

Because I promise that if you’re not paying attention, you’re gonna blow the deal. And that is — how can I put it politely? — really dumb!

Especially when you consider all the apps that are readily available to help track leads, prospects, proposals, contract deadlines and the like. I’m partial to Monday.com, but there are a ton of others to choose from.

Here’s the bottom line: Whether you use an app, a spreadsheet or a whiteboard, you should know the status of every prospect, client and assignment at a moment’s notice. Color code projects so you can instantly monitor priority items.

And assign someone to every stage of a project, then hold them accountable when things slip.

Because it doesn’t have to cost you to learn. And I can guarantee that if you’re not paying attention, you’re going to lose that business.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

