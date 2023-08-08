Answer your phone!

I once worked with a creative director who’d take messages from prospective clients and stick them in a drawer.

When she’d call back months later, they’d say, “I took care of that long ago!”

Pretty foolish, huh?

Now meet Erica and John. Both designers, they’re finalists for a product launch my agency’s developing.

An independent contractor, Erica’s 29 years old. Edgy and creative, she fits the target audience demographic. With her doing the design and branding, we’d team her with Albert to build the website.

Alternately, there’s John, a 25-year marketing professional with significant experience in the category we’re working in. His full-service operation is super creative.

John’s services will cost more than Team Erica, but we’re going to work with him … because he answered his email.

We contacted Erica multiple times, and really wanted to hire her. We figured her profile made her the perfect person for the job. Only she’s traveling this summer, never responded, and time’s a critical factor.

So we hired John. He’ll do great work, costs a bit more, but guarantees we’ll meet our deadlines.

Noted one of my associates; “At 29, Erica hasn’t really earned the right to shut down her business for the summer.”

Of course, we have no right to tell her what she can do with her life. Work, play … as long as she’s enjoying herself, I’m good.

However, my only concern is my client, who needs to get this project finished soon. Therefore, I must find someone who’ll do a great job, keep to a specific timeframe, and stay within an overall budget that won’t cripple anyone.

Years ago, I was advised to never leave the office early on a Friday night. My mentor’s logic?

1) Your competition probably leaves early on Friday

2) Clients invariably have last-minute projects

3) They don’t want to worry about these projects over the weekend

4) They’ll give you the assignment because you’re at your desk

This is a reality that hasn’t changed. Because, though everyone carries a smartphone today, what happens if your vendor is offline?

Besides, if there’s trouble communicating before the deal is struck, what does this portend for the future?

The Lesson? Prospective clients expect you to be available. Be reachable, even if you’re leaving town, or be prepared for possible consequences.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

