Should politics impact marketing decisions?

You’ve probably noticed I’m always seeking marketing messages that are both noticeable and different.

So the November catalog for clothier Johnny Was caught my eye. This 52-page collection uses a single model, unusual in an industry typically featuring multiple faces, races and body types.

But what really grabbed my attention was the cover photo. The model wears a necklace with the Islamic symbol of the star and crescent moon.

Crosses as fashion statements are so widespread, they’re hardly noticed anymore. You’ll occasionally see a model wearing a Star of David, but it’s rare to see Islam’s symbol displayed so prominently.

With roughly 4.5 million Muslim Americans, Islam is the third-largest religion in the United States, behind Christianity and Judaism.

Despite political propaganda you may hear, all segments of the Muslim American population are overwhelmingly opposed to violence.

Despite that reality, there’s been increasing Islamophobia and active dislike of this religious group, particularly since 2016.

Which is why, with so many vilifying followers of Islam, I found this catalog cover both intriguing and brave.

As this is a marketing column, I reached out to Johnny Was’ Sr. VP/Brand Marketing to ask if they were making any particular statement.

Her answer: “Johnny Was has been utilizing Celestial prints in every category for years and this pattern is a part of an ongoing collection in all categories and not meant to symbolize anything else.”

Fair enough. Still, given the state of the world and the increasingly bellicose language from the right side of the political aisle, I can’t help but wonder how many potential customers might look at this jewelry, see something that wasn’t intended and decide to shop elsewhere.

This photo shoot undoubtedly took place months ago, long before being overrun by today’s Middle East hostilities.

Yet I’m forced to wonder if they’d have gotten better sales results choosing a cover photo with more neutral jewelry, while showing this particular image on Page 2.

When planning your marketing campaigns for 2024 and beyond, you’d be wise to keep a finger on the pulse of current events.

I know … my crystal ball doesn’t work either. However, being more aware of the world around us might help inform your marketing decisions while sidestepping issues potentially harmful to the bottom line.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

